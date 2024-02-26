Star Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies has verbally agreed to join Real Madrid. Davies, arguably the best left-back in the world, has long been the subject of rumors on a potential move. As there are few clubs to move up to from Bayern Munich, the Canadian is making the switch to Spain. However, the timing of the move is not yet confirmed. While he is making the switch at some point in the near future, that could be this summer or in 2025.

According to The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana and Raphael Honigstein, officials at Real Madrid have been in conversations with Davies and his representatives. They have instructed the defender not to renew his contract at the Allianz Arena. Currently, Davies is under contract through the 2024/25 campaign. Therefore, if his contract runs out, he can move to the Santiago Bernabeu at no fee, which would be pivotal as Real Madrid looks to be smart with its transfer fees. The impending transfer of Kylian Mbappe will have an impact on the financial freedom of Real Madrid.

However, that does not rule out Davies transferring this summer. With the Canadian not signing a new contract at Bayern Munich, the club may look to profit on a sale while it still has the chance. Real Madrid has bought players from Bayern Munich when they had one year left on their contract at below market value. For example, Toni Kroos made the jump in the summer of 2014. Then, more recently, David Alaba transferred to Real Madrid in 2021.

The report from The Athletic also listed potential suitors of Barcelona or a slew of Premier League clubs. However, the personal preference of Davies right now is to move to Real Madrid.

Davies brings immense talent to Real Madrid

For years, Davies has been one of the best defenders in the world. As one of the fastest players in soccer, Davies is able to match up with any player on the wing. Also, he has a knack for going forward. With Bayern Munich, he has made 180 appearances and contributes on 37 goals with either the scoring touch or the assist. With the Canada National Team, Davies regularly plays in an attacking position. He has 15 goals and 18 assists in just 44 appearances with the national team.

Even if his attacking abilities are appreciated, Real Madrid needs defensive reinforcements. Injuries have not been kind to Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season, and he has had to scramble to put players in certain spots. Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga has played at left-back this season on several occasions. He has done well in the role, but his natural spot is in the midfield. Likewise, Aurelien Tchouameni has played center-back to assist after injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba.

Davies would be a direct replacement to Ferland Mendy. Mendy has played in most of Real Madrid’s games this season, and he has played a role in the club having the best defensive record in LaLiga. Still, few would argue against having Davies in a potent squad like Real Madrid.

PHOTOS: IMAGO