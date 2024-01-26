Jurgen Klopp has announced that he is stepping away from his role as Liverpool manager. The German coach will depart the club at the conclusion of the 2023/24 campaign. Along with Klopp, the Reds also revealed that assistant coaches Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will leave the team. Sporting director Jorg Schmadtke’s short time in the position is set to end as well.

Klopp was previously hired by Liverpool back in October of 2015. He was brought in to help right the ship after Brendan Rodgers had the club sitting 10th in the Premier League table. Although Klopp finished eighth in his first season at the helm, the German eventually the Reds win several major trophies.

The Reds first picked up the Champions League title in 2019. Klopp then guided the club to their first Premier League championship in 30 years in 2020. Along with the two most important trophies, the German also collected the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup with Liverpool.

Coach claims to be ‘running out of energy’ in the role

The manager made the surprising announcement on Friday in a video posted on the club’s social media accounts. Klopp claimed that he initially informed Liverpool brass of his decision back in November.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it,” stated Klopp.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff, I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Klopp also added that he may never manage a club ever again. He did, however, state that he could return to a similar role with another team in the future. Nevertheless, the German promised Liverpool supporters that he would never join another English club.

Jürgen Klopp departs Liverpool in a massive blow, but who is next?

The announcement by Klopp is certainly a major blow to Liverpool. After all, the German currently has the highest win rate of any Reds manager with at least 50 matches in charge (60.7%). Club brass will now have to be extremely careful and thorough in their search for a successor.

Arsenal and Manchester United previously experienced hardships when they replaced legendary managers. The Gunners hired Unai Emery to succeed Arsene Wenger in 2018. Although the Spaniard has excelled with other teams, his time with the north London outfit did not exactly go as planned. United’s hiring of David Moyes, and subsequent managers, to replace Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013 also failed to live up to expectations.

One coach who will surely be near the top of Liverpool’s wishlist will be their former midfielder, Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard is shining at Bayer Leverkusen at the moment and even has the club atop the Bundesliga table.

Alonso was even already asked about a move to Liverpool during a press conference on Friday. “At the moment I’m really happy here, I’m enjoying my work,” proclaimed Alonso. “Each day is a challenge, and we are on a beautiful journey here in Leverkusen. To be honest, I am not in that moment to think about the next step. I am thinking about where I am right now.”

As far as the remainder of the current campaign, Klopp’s announcement should give his players an extra boost. The German is a beloved figure with the squad, and they will want to give their coach another title before he departs. Liverpool currently leads the English top-flight table by five points. The Reds next play Norwich in an FA Cup fourth-round fixture before resuming Premier League play later this month.

PHOTOS: IMAGO