Barcelona are reportedly already looking to part ways with superstar striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Catalan club signed the Poland international back in the summer of 2022 for just under $50 million. Lewandowski lit up LaLiga by scoring 23 goals and adding seven assists during the 2022/23 season. He was even in the division’s Team of the Year as well.

However, the typically prolific striker has struggled in recent months with Barca. In fact, the 35-year-old forward has managed to score in just two of his last 12 matches for the club. As a result, reports are now beginning to surface that Barca will attempt to sell their star in the summer.

Barcelona wants to bring Newcastle midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes, to Spain

FootballTransfers believe the Catalan side will make a bold move with their striker in order to fund a future signing. The news source reports that Barca needs to free up money in order to target Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian is widely seen as one of the top central midfielders in the Premier League at the moment.

Although he did just sign a new five-year contract extension in October, Guimaraes is apparently not happy with his current club’s position at the moment. FootballTransfers also claims that the midfielder is upset Newcastle fell short in the Champions League. Not only did the Magpies fail in the competition, but they also could not even qualify for the Europa League.

Guimaraes clearly aspires to play in the Champions League. If Newcastle cannot qualify for the elite tournament this year, he could make the decision to leave the club. The Magpies entered the weekend sitting seventh in the Premier League standings. However, they have managed to beat Fulham on Saturday to boost their place in the table.

Bruno Guimaraes has been nothing short of stellar since arriving at Newcastle United from Lyon, but he is constantly being linked to the next step in his career, which is likely to be abroad.

Catalan club will have to sell in order to spend money in summer

Barca will likely have competition if the dynamic midfielder decides to test the transfer market at the end of the season. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain previously attempted to pry Guimaraes away from Newcastle this past summer.

There is also concerns over the Catalan club’s current financial status. Barca is under strict restrictions from Spanish authorities regarding spending. The team has previously attempted to offset this precarious position by making a series of moves. This includes dealing players in the summer, selling pieces of Camp Nou turf, and offloading another chunk of its media arm, Barca Studies.

Lewandowski’s wife recently admitted that the couple is happy in Spain

Despite the decisions, Barca still has one of the highest wages bills in all of Europe. Lewandowski is currently the club’s second-highest earner at the moment. The striker’s form, along with his massive salary could very well motivate the club to sell. Nevertheless, the forward’s partner, Anna, recently proclaimed that the duo is content in Catalonia.

“For several months I have been working on opening a gym and a dance school in Barcelona, ​​where I have also been organizing sports championships,” Anna said in a recent interview.

“Now I try to be more spontaneous and enjoy the little moments. You could say that Catalonia is my place and I hope that we settle here and stay for a long time.”

Although they are clearly comfortable in Barcelona, the club may ultimately have other ideas in the summer of 2024.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Isosport : IMAGO / Pro Sports Images