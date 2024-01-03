Star Barcelona midfielder Pedri has proclaimed that he would love Erling Haaland to join the Spanish side. The 21-year-old midfielder made the comments during a recent appearance on Ibai Llanos’ Twitch channel.

Pedri was asked directly who he would pick if his club could sign any player in the world. “Haaland,” replied the dynamic midfielder. “The guy is a cyborg. He scores so many goals.”

Haaland and his agent previously held talks with Barca regarding a potential transfer in 2022. Although the Spanish giants wanted to sign the superstar striker, the club could not afford to make the move. As a result, Haaland eventually agreed a deal to join Manchester City instead.

Haaland would help Barca’s current scoring concerns

Haaland has proven to score goals no matter which club he plays for. The Norway international netted an incredible 86 goals in 89 total games during his time with Borussia Dortmund. He followed up this impressive statistic with 71 goals in 75 matches with City.

Although a predictable answer by Pedri, the midfielder is not wrong to want Haaland in his team. Barca is currently fourth in the LaLiga table and has struggled in front of goal during the current campaign. The Catalan club has netted just 34 goals in the Spanish top flight this season. This is lower than all three teams currently ahead of them in the standings, including the typically defensive side Atletico Madrid.

Pedri wants Haaland to eventually replace current aging striker

Pedri was then asked how Haaland could hypothetically fit in with Barca’s current center forward Robert Lewandowski. “Unfortunately, Robert is not going to play until he is 60 and Haaland is much younger,” stated Pedri.

The 35-year-old Lewandowski has received heat as a late for not scoring as many goals as he used to. The Poland international has managed to score nine goals in 25 total appearances so far this season for the club.

While this is not a bad scoring record, it does not exactly match up with his statistics from the previous season. Lewandowski netted 33 goals in 46 total matches during the 2022/23 campaign. The striker’s current Barca contract does not expire until the summer of 2026. There is also an option to extend the deal an extra year as well.

Barca has attempted to boost their attacking output by purchasing highly rated youngster Vitor Roque from Club Athletico Paranaense. The 18-year-old striker officially joined the Spanish side in recent days for around $43 million.

“He is always smiling,” Pedri said of Roque. “Brazilian players transmit magic. He’s really young, so let’s not ask him to be the new Pelé, but he is a player with bags of confidence.”

Roque could be set to receive his first Barca appearance on Thursday, January 3rd against Las Palmas. The Spanish side, however, will first have to register their new player in time for the game. The upcoming match will be the club’s first fixture since LaLiga clubs took time off for a holiday break.

