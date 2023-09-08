Sofyan Amrabat, a fresh addition to Manchester United, has been sidelined with an injury and must miss international duty with Morocco.

The last couple weeks have been a hard ride for the English club. The results just are not there for them on the field, and things are also deteriorating off the field.

The Antony and Mason Greenwood scandals, as well as the ‘public fight’ between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag, damaged the team’s reputation. United‘s next major worry is forward Sofyan Amrabat.

Amrabat was not United’s main goal

On transfer deadline day, the midfielder joined United on loan from Fiorentina for the remainder of the current season. The Old Trafford side will pay the Italian club $10 million for the loan with a further $26 million due in the summer of 2024 if they want to make the transfer permanent.

Attempting to bolster his midfield options, Erik ten Hag brought in his former player at Utrecht with less than half an hour left in the transfer window. Ryan Gravenberch, who is currently playing for Liverpool, was an early target of the Dutch boss, but the club ultimately decided to switch gears and pursue Amrabat instead.

The 27-year-old finally made his first appearance at Carrington this week to fulfill his media commitments and pose for photos with his new management. Fans of United may have to wait a while before they get to watch him play, however.

How long will Sofyan Amrabat be out after injury?

United has reason for worry after Sofyan Amrabat pulled out of Morocco’s camp with an injury. United discovered a minor back issue during his physical. Still, Amrabat jetted out to join his national squad earlier this week.

Amrabat joined the Morocco squad in preparation for this weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. However, he will not be participating in either of those games. Yahya Jabrane has taken his spot on Walid Regragui’s roster.

The defensive midfielder’s timetable for a return to action is now up in the air. If it is for an extended period of time, though, it will be a major setback for the Red Devils. On the other hand, the Sep. 16 match against Brighton is a potential starting point for Amrabat in a United kit.

