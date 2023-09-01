Manchester United has finally agreed a deal with Fiorentina to sign Sofyan Amrabat. The Morocco international has been linked with a move to Manchester for much of the summer. However, after a series of negotiations, the Red Devils will sign one of their main targets on transfer deadline day.

Matt Hargreaves, United’s director of football negotiations, flew to Italy on Friday to help finalize the transfer. The Premier League club previously had a $2.1 million loan bid rejected by Fiorentina earlier in the week. This offer was for a straight loan, with the fee being split into two separate payments.

The Serie A side always preferred a permanent sale of Amrabat this summer. However, it seems as if the teams met in the middle and settled on an initial loan with a buy option. United had to be careful in its negotiations due to Financial Fair Play restrictions. Fiorentina is targeting Sassuolo midfielder Maxime Lopez as a direct replacement for the outgoing Amrabat.

Amrabat reunited with former coach at United

The Moroccan’s move to Manchester will reunite him with Erik ten Hag. The manager previously worked with Amrabat during their time at Utrecht. Ten Hag sold the defensive midfielder to Feyenoord in the summer of 2017 before agreeing to become the manager at Ajax a few months later.

Amrabat made over 100 total appearances for Fiorentina after joining the Tuscan team from Hellas Verona in 2020. The midfielder scored one goal and added a lone assist in his time with the club. Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Italiano has opted to leave Amrabat out of his team during the first four matches of the current campaign.

United also adding other players to the squad on Friday

Along with securing the defensive midfielder, ten Hag has also grabbed backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce. Sergio Reguilon should officially sign with the club ahead of the deadline as well. The Tottenham defender is arriving on loan after United experienced an injury crisis at the left-back position. Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are out with injuries at the moment.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pius Koller