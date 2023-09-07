A club in Saudi Arabia has made a transfer bid to Manchester United for Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman was a top talent whom Manchester United had targeted for a long time. After leaving England for first-team play in Germany, he dominated the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. He scored or assisted more than one goal per game.

In July 2021, United paid $92 million to acquire the services of one of the most sought-after players in Europe. After two years, though, Sancho has faded into obscurity, no longer the bright future of English soccer.

Ten Hag-Sancho: Is it over?

Last season, he was away from the United group for an extended period. When he would return, he frequently turned in unremarkable performances that belied his once-promising speed, power, and creativity.

However, the team’s first three games of the 2023-24 season saw him play just brief cameos, and he was left off the team’s trip to London for the clash against Arsenal. After the game, Erik ten Hag answered a question regarding Sancho’s absence with refreshing candor

“On his performance on training, we didn’t select him. You have to reach the level every day at Manchester United. You can make choices in the front line, so in this game, he wasn’t selected,” Ten Hag revealed. Sancho immediately responded angrily, defending himself by saying he had been “a scapegoat for a long time.”

Saudi Arabia failed in bid for Jadon Sancho

This has thrown Sancho’s future into question, as Saudi club Al-Ettifaq reportedly made a last-ditch effort to take him on loan, CBS Sports says. The two teams were in communication with a player, who had indicated an interest in transferring to the Middle East.

After Sancho’s public spat with United manager Erik ten Hag over the weekend, the team led by Steven Gerrard made an aggressive offer to acquire the winger. In spite of this, Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Dammam side has not initiated transfer discussions with the player before today’s Saudi Arabian transfer deadline.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus