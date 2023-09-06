According to rumors out of Brazil, Manchester United have been contemplating leaving Antony off their roster.

United are reportedly contemplating cutting Antony off of their first team while they do their probe, as reported by UOL. The Telegraph also reports that groups that advocate for and support women who have been victims of assault have put pressure on the club to make the decision.

They want the winger kicked off the English giants’ squad right now. They said the Red Devils didn’t take the problem seriously since they allowed players to participate despite anti-sacrifice sentiments.

What is Antony being accused of?

On Monday, Antony’s ex-partner’s accusations were published in UOL, a Brazilian news site. The Brazilian winger has rejected the allegations, which have prompted investigations by police in Sao Paulo and Greater Manchester.

DJ and social media personality Cavallin claims that the player forced her into a moving car in June 2022 and threatened to throw her out. She claims that she was attacked by him on January 15 and sustained a gash to her head and a displaced implant.

The claimed assaults have also been documented via images and WhatsApp conversations that have gone viral on social media. After the charges surfaced, the 23-year-old was removed from the Brazil team. United are now being pushed to do the same.

What do Manchester United say?

The club has confirmed the charges, but they have not said whether or not they would ban Antony, who was acquired from Ajax for $106 million last year. They said in a statement that they are aware of the accusations made against Antony and are waiting for the outcome of the police investigation.

It has also been stated that the club would remain silent on the matter until then.

The statement on their official website read: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

Photo: Imago