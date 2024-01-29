Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are announcing their plans for summer friendlies. American Fans will be pleased to know that those three clubs are playing one another in the United States this summer, according to The Athletic. The three-game slate does not have host cities. However, Manchester United and Arsenal made the trip to the United States last summer. They played each other at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two also played games in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston and Las Vegas.

Liverpool did not play in the United States last summer, but it is familiar with playing across the pond. For example, Liverpool spent the summer of 2019 playing three games in the United States. These three linking to play in the United States may not be overly surprising. Each club has an American ownership group, and the United States remains one of the biggest markets.

Moreover, the agreements these clubs have point to the destinations where they may play games. This summer, Manchester United is going to play a game at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. The Red Devils have an agreement with Qualcomm for the wireless company to be the shirt sponsor for Manchester United. As part of that agreement, United will play a second game at Snapdragon Stadium because Snapdragon is a subsidiary of Qualcomm.

Likewise, Arsenal played at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers. Stan Kroenke, the owner of Arsenal, also owns the Rams. The Kroenke Sports and Entertainment Group owns the stadium, which is why Arsenal played there last summer against Barcelona.

A separate event from the Premier League Summer Series

Even though there will be three games between these Premier League sides, this is not related to the Premier League Summer Series. Last summer, the English top flight sent six teams to the United States to partake in friendly fixtures. NBC had the rights to those fixtures as the teams played a total of nine games in cities along the east coast.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal will have the ability to build their own broadcast deals for these friendlies in the USA. These games are not directly associated with the Premier League.

More Premier League teams to follow United, Liverpool and Arsenal to USA

In addition to the three elite clubs coming to the United States, Chelsea and Manchester City are in discussions to play a friendly match in the USA. This is a separate agreement from the one involving United, Liverpool and Arsenal. Still, the fact that City and Chelsea are coming to the United States opens the door for more high-level and high-interest friendlies for fans in the United States.

These clubs are looking to make the most out of the American market before the soccer calendar becomes bloated in the United States. Already, the Copa America is coming to the United States in the summer of 2024. That will precede these friendlies, which are likely to take place at the end of July or early August. Again, there are no dates set for any friendlies in the United States this summer.

Then, in 2025, the FIFA Club World Cup is in the United States. One year later, the World Cup comes to the USA, Canada and Mexico. In 2025 and 2026, clubs are likely to take their preseason tours to Asia and the Middle East.

