This past July’s inaugural Premier League Summer Series in the United States was a success for everyone involved. So much so that NBC Sports is hopeful that the competition will return in 2025, one year before the World Cup 2026 begins in North America.

Speaking exclusively to World Soccer Talk, Jon Miller, President, Acquisitions & Partnerships at NBC Sports, was optimistic about the competition making a return.

“[The Premier League Summer Series] was outstanding,” Miller said. “We had a post-mortem with the Premier League shortly thereafter, and I was with some Premier League folks [last week]. I think we were all impressed by how it did here. I think it’s hopefully a precursor of more Premier League competitions here in the U.S.”

Premier League Summer Series in 2025?

The 2023 edition of the Premier League Summer Series featured six teams from England. Chelsea, Brighton, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham and Brentford played several games in July. Altogether, the games averaged more than 44,000 per match.

“Other clubs saw how well their clubs performed, but also how well it prepared their clubs for the start of the season,” Miller added. “I think everybody felt it was an enormous success. We’re hopeful that do it again in a couple of years.”

With Copa América and Euro 2024 occupying a busy summer calendar next year, 2025 seems more likely. Depending on timing, it’s possible a Premier League competition in partnership with NBC Sports could compete against the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, to be hosted in the United States in the summer of 2025.

It’s too early to know which Premier League teams will compete in 2025 in the United States. However, it’s quite possible that one or more from the Newcastle, Brighton, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Fulham and Brentford group may return, as well as other sides.

“The teams that came and played here, I think they’re eager to come back, and I think there are teams that didn’t come that are eager to step in now and come when they come back in a couple of years,” said Miller.

Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire