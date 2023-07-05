The Premier League Summer Series is nearly here. In just a few weeks, EPL sides will be kicking off around the United States. If you can’t make it to the games, here’s how you can watch the Premier League Summer Series on TV.



Every game in the series will be streamed live on Peacock Premium. Coverage also includes pre- and post-game studio analysis for each match day, also streaming on Peacock. So, Peacock is the surefire way to make sure you don’t miss any of the games.

Teams features in the Premier League Summer Series on TV are Chelsea, Newcastle United, Fulham, Brighton, Brentford and Aston Villa.

Here’s the full rundown of games:

Premier League Summer Series TV Schedule

All of the following times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Saturday, July 22

7:00 PM – Chelsea vs Brighton – Peacock

Sunday, July 23

4:00 PM – Fulham vs Brentford – Peacock

7:00 PM – Newcastle vs Aston Villa – Peacock

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

Wednesday, July 26

5:30 PM – Brentford vs Brighton – Peacock

7:00 PM – Fulham vs Aston Villa – Peacock

8:15 PM – Chelsea vs Newcastle – Peacock

Friday, July 28

7:30 PM – Brighton vs Newcastle – Peacock

Sunday, July 30

12:00 PM – Aston Villa vs Brentford – USA, Peacock and Fubo

2:45 PM – Chelsea vs Fulham – NBC, Peacock and Fubo

Now, you’ll note that the last two games on July 30 are also on the USA Network and NBC respectively. Your local NBC channel is available over the air with a digital antenna, and on cable, streaming and satellite plans. USA can be found on most cable, streaming and satellite providers as well.

When it comes to streaming options, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue all carry both networks. These are analogous to traditional cable plans, offering a wide variety of live channels. If you’re looking for a more comprehensive service as opposed to the limited scope of Peacock, these might be more up your alley. Our comparison of Fubo and Sling may be helpful if you’re looking to go that route.



However, without Peacock, you’ll miss most of the Summer Series games. You can currently get Peacock for an entire year for $20, for a limited time.

For the latest TV listings and ticket information, including all the summer friendlies this year in the United States, check out our upcoming Matches and Summer Friendlies pages.