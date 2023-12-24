Everything is set for the 2024 Copa America, and that includes the stadiums. Fourteen venues in thirteen markets will host all the action. The roster includes a mix of iconic modern buildings, historic American sports cathedrals, and soccer-specific facilities as well.

2024 Copa America Stadiums

The 2024 tournament will mostly utilize large American football venues that are the homes of NFL franchises. In fact, eleven of the fourteen stadiums fit this bill. However, two of these pull double duty as the home grounds of MLS teams, and all have hosted soccer games in the past. The other three are smaller, soccer-specific stadiums.

Without further ado, here’s the breakdown of each stadium for Copa 2024:

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Opened: 2009

Capacity: 80,000

Soccer History: Friendlies, CONCACAF Gold Cup, CONCACAF Nations League, 2026 FIFA World Cup venue

AT&T Stadium is one of the largest venues in the United States, and in addition to being home to the iconic Dallas Cowboys, has hosted its fair share of soccer since opening in 2009. Up until now, the highest-profile matches have been CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League games. But Copa América will succeed those, and in 2026, the FIFA World Cup will come calling. The giant stadium features a central retractable roof section, similar to the distinctive hole in the roof of its predecessor, Texas Stadium.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Opened: 2017

Capacity: 73,000

Soccer History: Atlanta United FC, Friendlies, MLS Cup Final, US Open Cup Final, Campeones Cup, MLS All-Star Game, 2026 FIFA World Cup venue

Mercedes-Benz Stadium features a unique, origami-style retractable roof with a central, 360° ring-shaped video board. The home of Atlanta United has set MLS attendance records. It will be the site of the opening match featuring Argentina in the 2024 Copa América.

Q2 Stadium – Austin, TX

Opened: 2021

Capacity: 20,738

Soccer History: Austin FC, Friendlies, CONCACAF Gold Cup, CONCACAF Nations League, FIFA World Cup qualifying

Q2 is home to one of MLS’s newest teams, Austin FC. Being one of the more recent grounds in MLS also has an added perk – a safe-standing supporters section. It will host two matches in 2024 at Copa América.

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Opened: 1996

Capacity: 74,867

Soccer History: Charlotte FC, Friendlies, NCAA Championships, CONCACAF Gold Cup

Built as home to the expansion Carolina Panthers of the NFL in the 1990s, Bank of America Stadium is now also a full-time soccer venue. Charlotte FC of MLS calls the stadium home. It has undergone several renovations over the years, including to make it more soccer-friendly ahead of Charlotte’s 2022 arrival.

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Opened: 2010

Capacity: 82,500

Soccer History: Friendlies, Copa América Centenario Final, 2026 FIFA World Cup venue

Built in the same location as its predecessor Giants Stadium, MetLife Stadium is just a few miles from the Hudson River and New York City. Normally home to both the Giants and Jets of the NFL, the venue has hosted big soccer matches in the past. This includes Copa América, where it was the site of the final in 2016 that saw Chile knock off Argentina via PKs.

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

Opened: 2002

Capacity: 72,220

Soccer History: Friendlies, Copa América Centenario, MLS All-Star Game, CONCACAF Gold Cup, FIFA World Cup qualifiers, 2026 FIFA World Cup venue

Built to host the NFL’s Houston Texans franchise and the Houston Rodeo, NRG Stadium sits across the street from the historic Astrodome – the first domed stadium in the world and, regrettably, the birthplace of artificial turf, aka AstroTurf. Since opening it has been a second home to Mexico, who have hosted numerous games there over the years. It was also the place where Lionel Messi became Argentina’s all-time leading goalscorer in the 2016 Copa América Centenario.

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

Opened: 2020

Capacity: 70,240

Soccer History: Friendlies, CONCACAF Gold Cup, 2026 FIFA World Cup venue

Built to lure both the NFL’s Rams and Chargers back to their old stomping grounds of Los Angeles, SoFi will also be the main stadium for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. The venue is owned by Stan Kroenke, who notably is also the owner of Arsenal, the Colorado Rapids, and numerous other sports enterprises.

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

Opened: 2014

Capacity: 68,500

Soccer History: Friendlies, San Jose Earthquakes, Copa América Centenario, CONCACAF Gold Cup, 2026 FIFA World Cup venue

About an hour’s drive from San Francisco, in Santa Clara, which is right next to San Jose, sits Levi’s Stadium, home of the NFL’s “San Francisco” 49ers. Location aside, it has hosted plenty of soccer, including being the sometimes home of MLS’s San Jose Earthquakes for big games. It was a major venue at the 2016 Copa América, and will host 2026 World Cup matches.

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Opened: 2006

Capacity: 63,400

Soccer History: Friendlies, Copa América Centenario, CONCACAF Gold Cup

Another venue with past Copa América experience from 2016, this stadium is also no stranger to other soccer events. It’s been a frequent site of Gold Cup matches and friendlies over the years. State Farm Stadium has a retractable roof and a retractable field. To protect the grass playing surface, for non-sports events the entire field is rolled outside into the parking lot area.

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

Opened: 2020

Capacity: 61,000

Soccer History: Friendlies, CONCACAF Gold Cup, CONCACAF Nations League

Located just steps from the famed Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is one of the newest stadiums of the bunch. It was built to host the NFL Raiders when they relocated from Oakland. In its short history, it’s hosted some massive soccer games, including big club friendlies and the 2021 Gold Cup Final. While entirely enclosed, it does have a natural grass field, which, similar to Arizona, can be rolled outside the stadium.

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO

Opened: 1972

Capacity: 76,416

Soccer History: Friendlies, FIFA World Cup qualifiers, 2026 FIFA World Cup venue

At over 50 years old, Arrowhead Stadium is by far the oldest venue being used for Copa América. Home to the NFL’s Chiefs since 1972, it is adjacent to the Kansas City Royals’ Kauffman Stadium. Early designs for the complex had a gigantic rolling roof that could have covered either of the two stadiums. From 1996-2007, Arrowhead was the home of MLS’s Kansas City franchise, then known as the Kansas City Wiz/Wizards.

Children’s MErcy Park – Kansas City, KS

Opened: 2011

Capacity: 18,467

Soccer History: Sporting KC, KC Current, Friendlies, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Olympic Qualifying, FIFA World Cup qualifying, 2026 FIFA World Cup venue

Jumping across state lines to the other Kansas City, Children’s Mercy Park is one of the three smaller MLS venues being used for the tournament. It is home to Sporting KC as well as the NWSL’s Kansas City Current (who will soon be moving to their stadium, the first stadium in the world to be built specifically for a women’s pro team). Since opening, the ground has become a venue of choice for the US national teams.

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Opened: 1987

Capacity: 64,767

Soccer History: Friendlies, CONCACAF Gold Cup, 2026 FIFA World Cup venue

A stadium of many names over the years, and also many uses. Originally opened in 1987 as Joe Robbie Stadium, it was named for the then-owner of the Miami Dolphins. Renovations in the 2010s have seen the venue dramatically changed, now with a roof covering all the stands. It hosted Major League Baseball’s Florida Marlins from 1993-2011, a time in which two World Series were played there. Summer MLB baseball prevented the 1994 World Cup from hosting games at the venue. Six NFL Super Bowls and three NCAA college football championship games have been held at the stadium as well.



Recent expansions have added a Formula 1 Grand Prix track and professional tennis center to the grounds as well. When it comes to soccer, the stadium has hosted many games over the years, but the biggest are yet to come. It will host the 2024 Copa América Final, and the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Exploria Stadium – Orlando, FL

Opened: 2017

Capacity: 25,500

Soccer History: Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, Friendlies, CONCACAF Gold Cup, CONCACAF Nations League, FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The much larger and nearby Citrus Bowl (today known as Camping World Stadium), which hosted 1994 FIFA World Cup games, has been passed over in favor of the smaller Exploria Stadium for Copa América. Home to Orlando’s MLS and NWSL sides since it opened in 2017, Exploria Stadium has emerged as one of the most frequent hosts to CONCACAF games. It will host two group games in 2024, Canada/Trinidad & Tobago vs Chile, and Bolivia vs Panama.

Photos: Imago