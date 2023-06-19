CBS Sports are making itself an attractive destination to add more soccer leagues in the future.

Currently, CBS broadcasts Serie A, the Scottish Premiership, UEFA club competitions, NWSL, Brasileirão, Argentine league and several other leagues and competitions. That includes the UEFA Champions League, which pulled in an average audience just shy of 1 million on CBS for the 2022/23 season. It is certainly the biggest soccer competition on the CBS offerings. But, that should not make some of the smaller leagues not on CBS Sports seeking exposure turn away from CBS. If anything, leagues should be looking to CBS’s growth as a chance to grow audiences.

While the big five leagues in Europe are snatched up across CBS, ESPN, NBC and beIN SPORTS, any of those would be a great landing spot for leagues looking to grow their audience.

Not only does CBS consistently promote all its properties, but it just has the chance to diversify where these games are shown. With several of these for free, there is a chance for easier access to lower leagues.

Why more soccer leagues should seek out CBS

More options for broadcasts

CBS has the rare opportunity to broadcast on several different ‘channels’ in its properties. The CBS linear channel is free and over the air. However, that is reserved for only the biggest games. The recent UEFA Champions League Final was on CBS. Moreover, select NWSL games go to the channel. For leagues that may be scouring for a new broadcast location, all likelihood points away from the CBS TV network hosting games.

That being said. Paramount+, the CBS Sports Network and the new CBS Sports Golazo Network present three strong candidates to present games. Paramount+ is the most likely. The paid subscription service is the more traditional home of the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League, Serie A, Scottish Premiership and more.

The easy argument to a league targeting Paramount+ would be the paywall. While that is something that almost all leagues are behind now, Paramount+ has not slowed down in terms of viewership and subscriptions. Even though Paramount+ is going up in price by $1, it remains one of the most valuable options for soccer fans. That affordability could make American soccer fans looking for more content to watch interested, too.

Beyond Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network is free, and it has plenty of soccer content. In addition to Morning Footy and Box 2 Box, the Golazo Network also has live broadcasts of games. Oftentimes, these are the less popular leagues and competitions. Nevertheless, leagues looking for a new home could see their viewership skyrocket in the free and accessible CBS Sports Golazo Network. US Open Cup games have certainly seen a boost, as one example.

Entertaining coverage

Something CBS does well, particularly on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, is its coverage. Whether that be Serie A or the exceptional work on the UEFA Champions League, CBS provides entertaining coverage that is also analytical. The challenge the broadcaster faces is taking that work and helping it grow the leagues’ popularity in the US.

As stated, that is working with the UEFA Champions League and record statistics for viewership. Clearly, CBS has a vision, and that comes down to the VP of Production at CBS Sports, Pete Radovich. With social media at the forefront of what CBS does in its studio coverage, big and small leagues could see their popularity grow via CBS.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire