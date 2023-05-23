Paramount+ is raising its monthly price by one dollar, but it is also adding content from Showtime as part of a merger. This launch and price increase rolls out on June 27, 2023 when Paramount+ officially becomes the renamed Paramount+ with Showtime.

From that date moving forward, the ad-supported version of Paramount+ is $5.99 per month. Also, subscribers can get the ad-free version for $11.99 a month. The latter is a $2 increase from the $9.99 per month it is now.

By adding Showtime’s catalog of content, the Showtime app will shut down. Therefore, all of the current offerings on that platform will require a subscription to Paramount+.

The monthly options stated above will not be the only way to subscribe to Paramount+. Each will also have an annual option. As of now, the annual option for Paramount+ is $49.99. Next month, when the price increase kicks in, the ad-supported version is likely to be $59.99. However, this has not been announced officially yet. For the ad-free edition of Paramount+, the annual fee is $119.99.

Therefore, this is an opportunity to upgrade to the annual plan before those prices increase. For reference, if you use a monthly plan to watch the Champions League, Serie A, Scottish Premiership or NWSL, you will have to pay $5.99 per month. However, if you upgrade to an annual plan now, you would save even more for the next year. On average, you would pay $4.17 per month, while others would pay just under $6.

Given that CBS Sports have the US English-language rights to the UEFA Champions League through the 2029/30 season, it’s a wise move to get an annual Paramount+ plan now before the price increases.

Paramount+ raising price, but no new soccer content

For soccer fans, the price increase is not exactly welcome. Despite paying more, CBS is not adding a new league or new competition. Still, it has the Champions League, Serie A, NWSL and more. Plus, it is still cheaper than ESPN+, which jumped to $9.99 per month last summer. And, while from June 27th, Paramount+ is more than Peacock Premium, the soccer options on Paramount+ far exceed those on Peacock.

However, Showtime does bring a significant chunk of content in its own right. That could be hit movies like Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Fabelmans, or shows such as Dexter.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Zoonar