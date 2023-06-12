This episode of the World Soccer Talk podcast, entitled Can CBS grow Serie A’s popularity in the US, is presented by Sling.

CBS Sports are coming off their best weekend ever with the UEFA Champions League Final coverage creating quite a stir across world media. At the same time, the news of Kate Abdo renewing her contract for 4 more years has been well received by soccer fans throughout the US.

We share details on when CBS Sports’ deal is ending with Serie A, as well as how does Serie A capitalize on the success they had this season, and how can CBS Sports build off that to help Serie A increase the popularity of the Italian league on TV moving forward?

Is there an opportunity for Serie A to push on from here?

Can CBS grow Serie A?

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike, and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

