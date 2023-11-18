Fans of Wrexham will soon be able to catch their favorite team in action on ESPN+. The streaming service will air the Welsh side’s FA Cup second round game against Yeovil Town on Sunday, December 3rd. The upcoming fixture is set to start at 10:45AM (ET).

Wrexham qualified for the second round of the competition by beating Mansfield Town earlier this month. The Red Dragons topped their opponents 2-1 on the day thanks to goals by Sam Dalby and Paul Mullin. Yeovil, on the other hand, is set to face Wrexham after edging National League club Gateshead on the same day.

Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney helped Wrexham earn promotion to League Two back in April. The Welsh club made the move up to the English Football League (EFL) by winning the National League. It was the first time that they won a league title in 45 years. The championship also marked their return to the EFL after 15 years.

Wrexham endured some early growing pains during the current campaign in League Two. In fact, the club previously sat 16th in the table after winning just one of their first five league matches. However, they were able to settle and start their march back up the table. Wrexham is now currently second in the standings after only losing one game in their last 12 fixtures.

Welcome to Wrexham has been picked up for a third season

The Welsh side has become incredibly popular here in the United Stats thanks to the success of Welcome to Wrexham. The FX show was an instant hit after its debut on the small screen back in August of 2022. Season one of the show followed the Red Dragons as they hoped to gain promotion to League Two during the 2021/22. Although the club fell short in the playoffs, season two of the show surrounded their aforementioned title-winning campaign.

Season two of Welcome to Wrexham only just wrapped up earlier this week. Nevertheless, FX has renewed the popular series for a third season. “The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham,” stated Nick Grad, FX’s President of Entertainment.

“It’s a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago.”

Fans can stream entire season two of Welcome to Wrexham

Although FX has wrapped up season two of Welcome to Wrexham, fans can still catch series on streaming services. The entire second season is now currently available to stream via Hulu in the United States. For those outside of the States, Star+ handles streaming of the show in Latin America. Welcome to Wrexham can also be found on Disney+ in all other areas.

It is expected that the next season of the series will not air until 2024.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Focus Images : IMAGO / NurPhoto