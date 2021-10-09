ESPN Plus is part of the streaming takeover that now leaks into soccer. The platform competes with Peacock and Paramount+ for the biggest soccer streaming options.

ESPN Plus launched in April 2018, but is not free. Originally, the service had a monthly rate of $4.99. However, as the platform acquired more sports and more leagues, the price rose. As of late 2023, the service is $10.99. Or, you can pay an annual rate of $109.99 to save a little bit. Unfortunately, there is no free trial available for ESPN Plus for potential customers to try.

The service carries multiple languages, with the majority of shows and broadcasts in English. Moreover, most soccer games give users the option to choose an English- or Spanish-language broadcast to fit their preference.



While soccer is something prominent on the service, it also includes extensive coverage of other sports. For example, the NHL is moving over to ESPN. Select MLB games, PGA tournaments and tennis championships also appear on the app or website.

In terms of usability, the service is available through the ESPN website and other platforms. Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Firestick, most smart TVs, Xbox and Playstation are just a few of the ways to watch your sports using this service.

Remember, this is not necessarily a ‘channel’ that you can find on your cable or satellite provider. ESPN Plus is a separate entity that requires its own subscription.

Yet, for the ultimate soccer fans, it is a necessary investment.

Soccer on ESPN Plus

During their continued investment to soccer, ESPN acquired the rights to the Bundesliga and LaLiga. However, this did come at the expense of losing Serie A. ESPN also owns the partial rights to MLS, and many of those games move to the additional website and app.

This means that every game from these two leagues is available on ESPN Plus. Some games may make it to the linear channel ESPN or ESPN2, but all games can be streamed through the service.

Outside of league play, the service provides coverage of a number of domestic cups. Notably, the FA Cup, Copa del Rey and DfB-Pokal all see their games go to ESPN’s additional service.

The service also boasts an impressive array of international contests. UEFA competitions, including the Nations League and the European Championships, can be streamed. Although, all Euro 2020 games and the UEFA Nations League semifinals and final appeared on linear TV.

Upcoming Matches on ESPN Plus:

Saturday, March 23 08:30 AM ET Mansfield Town vs. Colchester United ( English League Two ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 01:15 PM ET Stockport County vs. Milton Keynes Dons ( English League Two ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 02:00 PM ET Hartford Athletic vs. Birmingham Legion FC ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 04:00 PM ET Detroit City FC vs. Loudoun United FC ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 04:00 PM ET Louisville City FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 06:00 PM ET Richmond Kickers vs. Tormenta FC ( USL League One ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 06:30 PM ET One Knoxville SC vs. Lexington SC ( USL League One ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 07:00 PM ET Greenville Triumph vs. Forward Madison FC ( USL League One ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 07:00 PM ET Indy Eleven vs. Sacramento Republic FC ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 07:00 PM ET North Carolina FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+ 07:30 PM ET Charleston Battery vs. New Mexico United ( USL Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



There are also studio shows. Of the various content options, ESPN FC is the broadest and easiest to follow. The four-man crew provides insight and highlights from around the world’s game. While normally the content airs on one of ESPN’s main channels, the paid-service does also show the production.

The streaming service rapidly shot itself up to be one of the must-have applications for soccer fans.

