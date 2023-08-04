From 2023 onwards, the expanded Leagues Cup competition is now a major part of the MLS calendar. Featuring every MLS and Liga MX team, the summer tournament has evolved beyond simple friendlies, and is now an official CONCACAF-sanctioned competition. But can you watch Leagues Cup with MLS Season Pass?

The simple answer is yes. Yes, you can watch the entire tournament on MLS Season Pass. Every game is available, just like the MLS regular season and playoffs, with no blackouts or restrictions. Even in Mexico, MLS Season Pass shows every game.

Watch Leagues Cup with MLS Season Pass

All 45 group stage contests, as well as the entirety of the knockout rounds, are available on the service.

Select games air on traditional television, via FOX Sports, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN. But this is only a small handful of games.

By subscribing to MLS Season Pass, you get access to every single match throughout the tournament. Whether you’re interested in cross-border matchups, intra-league rivalries, or watching Lionel Messi who’s now plying his trade in the US, MLS Season Pass gets you all the action.

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

MLS Season Pass is viewable on the Apple TV app via iOS devices, Macs, streaming devices, smart TVs, game consoles, and the web.

You can subscribe via the Apple TV app or by visiting tv.apple.com (this is also where you’ll go to watch on Windows PCs, Chrome, or Android devices).

MLS Season Pass, as of August 2023, costs $12.99/month for existing Apple TV+ subscribers, and $14.99/month for everyone else. MLS season ticket holders get it for free through your team.

Right now, you can get the entire remainder of the season for 50% off if you go in for the mid-season plan.