Messi has joined Inter Miami of MLS, and it has created a massive amount of interest in the league. Fans wanting to get into MLS and watch games on TV may be in for a rude awakening, though. Every MLS game, regular season, Leagues Cup, and postseason, is available on MLS Season Pass. The streaming service has shifted games away from regional sports networks, and has left only a select few on traditional TV.

If you’re looking to watch Messi in those games on FOX networks, here’s how:

Through 2026, MLS has signed a linear TV deal with FOX Sports that sees 34 regular season games and eight playoff games on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

As of press time, Messi’s Inter Miami only has one game scheduled to appear on FOX Sports. It’s their September 24th away match in Orlando on FS1. However, after making the league’s biggest signing ever, count on the national TV schedule being adjusted slightly to include more games featuring Messi’s team. And if the Herons can climb their way out of the Eastern Conference cellar and make the MLS Cup Playoffs, those games make it to FOX as well.

A good option to watch FOX networks is Fubo, which carries FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes, plus 80+ sports channels. You can follow the steps below to sign up for a free 7-day trial and watch:

Navigate to FOX, FS1 or FOX Deportes to watch Messi in action

It’s as easy as that. You can now watch FOX networks from anywhere on your mobile device, computer, or smart TV.

Fubo plans start at $74.99/month and include 160+ channels.

DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue also carry the FOX family of networks.

Sling Blue offers 40 channels (including FS1) and runs you $40/month. However, to watch your local FOX channel, you may need a digital antenna depending on your market. To sign up, click here.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial for new users, and plans start at $64.99/month. The base plan includes FS1, and in most markets the main FOX channel is available directly through the service as well. You can sign up here.

