It is November, which means temperatures are dropping, clocks are changing and the Premier League table is starting to separate. Tottenham is the surprise leader of the Premier League table after 10 games. With eight wins and two draws, Spurs are leading Arsenal and Manchester City by just two points.

This weekend, the action starts at Craven Cottage, when Manchester United travels to Fulham. A reeling United side is desperate for results in London. Erik ten Hag is under pressure after an even five wins and five losses in league play. Fulham, which is currently on 12 points, is looking to punch back into the top half of the table.

The key game on Saturday is at St. James’ Park when Arsenal travels north. Arsenal is one of the unbeaten teams in the Premier League, as it is just two points behind Tottenham. However, this game against Newcastle is a major test as the Magpies are coming off a dominant performance at Old Trafford in the League Cup. In league play, Newcastle currently sits sixth.

Rounding out the weekend on Monday, Tottenham hosts city rivals Chelsea. Spurs have been an incredible watch this season under new boss Ange Postecoglou. Another solid performance against Chelsea, which has four wins in its last six games, could further cement Tottenham’s place as a challenger this season.

Remember, the clocks already changed in the United Kingdom, while they change in the United States on Saturday night. Therefore, the games on Saturday will start later than usual.

NBC coverage

Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe are the analysts for NBC’s Premier League coverage this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, Rebecca Lowe hosts before Anna Jackson fills in on Monday.

GOAL RUSH is back this week for a rousing five-game slate on Saturday. Starting at 11 a.m. ET, Goal Rush is exclusively available on Peacock for viewers in the United States.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

Also, there are two Premier League games in 4K this weekend. The headline clash between Newcastle and Arsenal is in 4K. Then, on Sunday, Luton Town is hosting Liverpool in a game that is also available in 4K. Ensure you have the correct subscriptions and hardware to watch in higher resolution.

Premier League Commentators on NBC: Matchday 11

All of the following times are US Eastern Time. Remember, the clocks change on Saturday night, so Saturday’s games start one hour later than usual.

Saturday, Nov. 4

8:30 a.m. — Fulham vs. Manchester United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion and Matt Holland.

11 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Bournemouth. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — David Stowell and Andy Walker.

11 a.m. — Brentford vs. West Ham United. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Tony Gale.

11 a.m. — Burnley vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Iain Dowie.

11 a.m. — Everton vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Leon Osman.

11 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — Jonathan Beck and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

1:30 p.m. — Newcastle vs. Arsenal. NBC, Universo, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Peter Drury and Stephen Warnock.

Sunday, Nov. 5

9 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Jim Beglin.

11:30 a.m. — Luton Town vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.

Monday, Nov. 6

3 p.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea. Peacock Premium — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.