The Premier League Summer Series is a brand-new tournament. Scheduled for July, it features Chelsea, Newcastle, Fulham, Brighton, Brentford and Aston Villa playing games across the East Coast of the United States. But if you don’t live near any of the venues hosting games, you may be wondering if you can watch on TV.



The good news is that every game in the series is streamed live on Peacock Premium. Peacock coverage also includes pre- and post-game studio analysis for each gameday.



The bad news is that only two matches are set to be broadcast on linear TV. That’s not ideal for the soccer fan who does not have Peacock.

Here’s the full list of games and where you can watch:

Premier League Summer Series TV Schedule

All of the following times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Saturday, July 22

7:00 PM – Chelsea vs Brighton – Peacock

Sunday, July 23

4:00 PM – Fulham vs Brentford – Peacock

7:00 PM – Newcastle vs Aston Villa – Peacock

Wednesday, July 26

5:30 PM – Brentford vs Brighton – Peacock

7:00 PM – Fulham vs Aston Villa – Peacock

8:15 PM – Chelsea vs Newcastle – Peacock

Friday, July 28

7:30 PM – Brighton vs Newcastle – Peacock

Sunday, July 30

12:00 PM – Aston Villa vs Brentford – USA, Peacock and Fubo

2:45 PM – Chelsea vs Fulham – NBC, Peacock and Fubo

Only the last two games on July 30 will be shown on traditional TV. Your local NBC channel is available over the air via an antenna, and on cable, streaming and satellite. USA Network can be found on almost all cable, streaming and satellite providers as well.

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue all carry both networks if you’re in the market for a streaming service that’s similar to regular cable TV. Our Fubo vs Sling comparison may be helpful if you’re interested in that route.



But, without Peacock, you’ll miss the majority of the Summer Series. You can however currently get Peacock for an entire year for $20, for a limited time. That’s a decent deal – and ensures you can see the entire Premier League schedule this season.

For the latest TV listings and ticket information, including summer friendlies this year in the United States, check out our upcoming matches and summer friendlies pages.

