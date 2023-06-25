When it comes to choosing a streaming service, there are several factors to consider. Cost, channel lineup, and other features may help you decide which is best for you. While some services such as ESPN+ or MLS Season Pass cater specifically to sports events, others are more like traditional cable or satellite TV. Two of the most popular options are Fubo and Sling. We hope you find this comparison helpful in your decisionmaking process.

Fubo vs Sling comparison: Cost

The first thing most people worry about is cost. Both Fubo and Sling are more expensive than services such as ESPN+, Paramount+, or Peacock. This is because Fubo and Sling are cable TV replacements, offering a wide variety of live programming from different networks. However, both are still cheaper than most cable or satellite plans. Currently, Fubo offers a 7-day free trial, while Sling often offers different savings on your first month of service.

The cost varies depending on the plan you choose, with different levels offering different channels and features. Both services have the ability to cancel at anytime, as well as add-on packages that add premium channels and other upgrades.

Fubo vs Sling comparison: Channels

The channel lineups for Fubo are far more robust than Sling, which justifies the higher cost. Local channels (ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Univision, etc.) are included on both, but specific availability varies from market-to-market. An HD antenna gets you all of those channels.

Fubo vs Sling comparison: Features

In addition to programming selections, there are other features and niceties that come with each service. But again, they vary based on which plan you select.

Both can be streamed from any mobile device, your computer, or smart TV.

Key Features Fubo Pro * 1000 hours cloud DVR

• 10 streams (on home connection) / 2 mobile Fubo Elite * 1000 hours cloud DVR

• 10 streams (on home connection) / 2 mobile

* 4K viewing Fubo Premier * 1000 hours cloud DVR

• 10 streams (on home connection) / 2 mobile

* 4K viewing

• Includes Showtime Sling Orange * 50 hours DVR storage

• 1 stream Sling Blue * 50 hours DVR storage

• 3 streams Sling Blue+Orange * 50 hours DVR storage

• 1 stream (Orange channels) / 3 streams (Blue channels)

Fubo vs Sling comparison: Soccer Competitions

When it comes down to what soccer competitions you can watch, both offer a good selection. Remember though – you don’t get every game. You’re at the whim of what each network showcases on national TV.



With Fubo, you do have access to beIN SPORTS Connect, which gives you access to every Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana game. Fubo also shows exclusive games in UEFA Nations League that you can’t find anywhere else.

Again, note that the listed competitions are mostly select games only.

Soccer Competitions Soccer Channels Fubo Pro Premier League, Ligue 1, Liga MX, MLS, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Concacaf Nations League, Concacaf Gold Cup, UEFA Euros, UEFA Nations League, UEFA Champions League, Friendlies ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, TUDN, Fubo Sports, USA, Universo Fubo Elite Premier League, Ligue 1, Liga MX, MLS, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Concacaf Nations League, Concacaf Gold Cup, UEFA Euros, UEFA Nations League, UEFA Champions League, Friendlies ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, TUDN, Fubo Sports, USA, Universo, Zona Futbol Fubo Premier Premier League, Ligue 1, Liga MX, MLS, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Concacaf Nations League, Concacaf Gold Cup, UEFA Euros, UEFA Nations League, UEFA Champions League, Friendlies ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, TUDN, Fubo Sports, USA, Universo, Zona Futbol Sling Orange USMNT, USWNT ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS Sling Blue Premier League, Liga MX, MLS, Concacaf Champions League, Concacaf Nations League, Concacaf Gold Cup, UEFA Euros, UEFA Nations League, UEFA Champions League, Friendlies, USMNT, USWNT FOX, FS1, TNT, TBS, USA Sling Blue+Orange Premier League, Liga MX, MLS, Concacaf Champions League, Concacaf Nations League, Concacaf Gold Cup, UEFA Euros, UEFA Nations League, UEFA Champions League, Friendlies, USMNT, USWNT ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, TNT, TBS, USA

Which is best for you?

That’s up to how much you want to spend and what you’re looking for. Fubo costs you more but offers a more comprehensive lineup of channels and soccer programming. But, for example, if you really just dig the Premier League and US national teams, Sling Blue is a great value.

Either way you go, you’re in for some savings over traditional TV services, and will have no shortage of footy to watch.