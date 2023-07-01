Comcast Xfinity has informed customers via email that they no longer are receiving Peacock Premium as a customer benefit.

Instead, Comcast is offering a special customer rate of $2.99 per month instead of the regular $4.99/month rate.

The email Comcast Xfinity customers have received reads: “Peacock Premium is no longer included with your Xfinity service. If you’d like to re-subscribe, say “Peacock” into your Voice Remote or visit the Peacock app on X1 or Flex.

If you re-subscribe through Xfinity before August 25, 2023, you’ll receive Peacock Premium at the discounted rate of $2.99/month for 12 months before being billed at the regular monthly rate. Thank you for being an Xfinity customer.”

It sounds like a deal, but we can do one better.

Here’s how to get Peacock Premium for $20 per year (for, effectively, $1.66 per month):

Activate the deal Click ‘Pick a plan’ Toggle to ‘Annual plan,’ then choose Peacock Premium Click on the ‘Have a promo code’ button Enter promo code: N2TEWDZZ Enter your payment and contact details

Following the above steps will help you save significantly. With a base fee of $4.99 and an annual plan of $49.99, you’re guaranteed to save 60%. This effectively means that previously you’d have got only four months of Premium for $20. But now, you only pay $20 for an entire year. This offer though is available for a limited time, so hurry up before it’s gone.

Peacock Premium provides access to engaging content for subscribers. Soccer still features as the majority of Peacock’s content, with the Premier League drawing huge masses. Every game of the upcoming Women’s World Cup is also available, however, it’s in Spanish as FOX holds the English language rights for the tournament.

Apart from Premier League, MLB, Golf, Motorsports, and WWE, iconic shows and superhit movies are also available for streaming. Exclusive content is regularly added including new movie releases along with NBC and Telemundo hits.

Photo credit: IMAGO & Panthermedia