Bochum are one of the oldest sports clubs on Earth, dating to the 1840s.

Saturday, September 02 09:30 AM ET FC Augsburg vs. VfL Bochum ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Saturday, September 16 12:30 PM ET VfL Bochum vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1848

Stadium: Vonovia-Ruhrstadion

Manager: Thomas Letsch

Best German top-flight finish: 5th (1997, 2004)

DFB-Pokal titles: 0 (runners-up in 1968 and 1988)

Best European finish: UEFA Cup 3rd Round (1998)

Where Can I Watch the VfL Bochum Match?

ESPN+ is where you’ll find all Bundesliga games, select 2. Bundesliga matches, and the DFB-Pokal Cup. Rarely big Bundesliga games will make it to TV on ABC or ESPN.

Should Bochum make it to Europe, Paramount+ has UEFA club tournaments in English. Spanish coverage is on Univision, TUDN, and UniMás, as well as streaming service ViX.

VfL Bochum History

Verein für Leibesübungen Bochum 1848 Fußballgemeinschaft is one of the oldest sports clubs in the world, with origins in 1848 (and an official founding date of February 1849).

But the football arm of the club, then known as Turnverein zu Bochum, gegründet 1848, didn’t actually kickoff until 1911. It wasn’t until a forced merger under the Nazi regime in 1938 that the present-day VfL Bochum came about.

They never won a title in the then-regional first division setup in the country, due to dominant Schalke being in the same division.

The club were forced to play as part of a combined side during World War II due to player shortages. After the war, they returned as an independent side.

Bochum were playing in the third tier when the Bundesliga was formed in 1963. The club did not make it to the national top division until 1971.

They’d maintain this place for two decades+, until 1993, when a yo-yo era began. They go up and down between the top two tiers for the next two decades, before spending much of the 2010s in the 2. Bundesliga. The first season of this stretch, they missed out on returning immediately to the top tier, losing in the promotion playoff final.

Bochum finally returned to the Bundesliga in 2021, where, as of 2023, they’ve remained since.

The club’s home ground is the Ruhrstadion, built in 1921 and renovated most recently in 2011. The stadium holds 26,000 fans.

