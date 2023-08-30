USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has revealed that he has not yet spoken to Gio Reyna. The duo’s relationship soured at the end of 2022, which ultimately led to U.S. Soccer allowing the coach’s contract to expire. Nevertheless, the organization brought back Berhalter earlier this summer.

The coach discussed his relationship with Reyna during a recent interview with Vanity Fair. Berhalter claimed that he is consulting mediation experts on how to effectively approach the sticky situation. “It’s not something where you just pick up the phone and say, ‘Hey, bud, here’s how it’s going to be.’ There is work to be done,” Berhalter told the magazine.

“We both want the U.S. to win the World Cup and be very successful and now it’s figuring out a way to cooperate to do that.”

USMNT needs Berhalter and Gio Reyna to be on same page

As he re-enters the fray once again, Berhalter must find a way to gel with the midfielder. Reyna is one of the most talented players in the team’s setup. The attacking midfielder stars at the club level with German giants Borussia Dortmund and made his senior USMNT debut at the age of 17.

The Dortmund star played sparingly under Berhalter at the 2022 World Cup. Then, earlier this year, he rejoined the side after a row between his parents and Reyna. The midfielder started both Nations League fixtures in March before starring against Mexico and Canada this summer. Reyna provided assists for both U.S. goals in their Nations League final triumph against Canada in mid-June.

Coach claims to have already talked to majority of USMNT roster

Berhalter also admitted to Vanity Fair that he has made calls to almost every other USMNT player. However, the coach is approaching Reyna with caution. “We started this process of how to set expectations a little and figure out how we’re going to move forward together,” continued Berhalter.

“Some of it will involve him, some of it will involve us, and eventually, hopefully, it leads towards Gio being comfortable in the team. Comfortable that he’s being evaluated fairly and coached fairly and held to the same norms and standards as everybody else.”

Reyna suffered an injury in the matchup with Canada this summer and has not yet featured for Dortmund this season. Nevertheless, the starlet has recently returned to training with the Bundesliga side. Assuming he is ready to play soon, Berhalter may choose Reyna to feature against Uzbekistan or Oman. If not yet fit, the midfielder may have to wait another month to feature for the USMNT again.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Colorsport