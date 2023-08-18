Tyler Adams looks set to join Premier League side Bournemouth in a deal worth around $29 million. According to The Athletic, the Cherries have already agreed the fee with Leeds for the United States men’s national team midfielder.

The bidding process was simple due to a relegation release clause in the American’s contract. However, Leeds claimed that the clause expired, and the two teams then entered negotiations. The Whites suffered relegation from the top flight on the last day in May.

The aforementioned news outlet also reports that Adams will undergo a medical with his potential new team on Friday. Assuming it goes well, the midfielder will then sign a five-year deal with the South Coast club.

Tyler Adams goes to Bournemouth after Chelsea deal collapses

Previously, Adams was close to joining Chelsea earlier in the month. The 24-year-old midfielder even underwent a medical with the Blues. However, the west London side backed out of the deal at the last moment. Chelsea claimed that Adams failed his medical and there were concerns that his injured hamstring is worse than initially thought.

Nevertheless, there were also accusations that the Blues quickly pivoted away from Adams to Moises Caicedo. The Ecuador international was expected to join Liverpool, but he expressed his desire to play for Chelsea. Blues brass then agreed a fee with Brighton for Caicedo and signed the player this week. Adams and Caicedo play the same position. Chelsea then also signed fellow defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia in a deal worth around $74 million.

Adams could face Blues next month with new team

Currently, Adams is injured. He has not featured for club or country since mid-March. Despite Chelsea asserting that the midfielder may be out for up to four more months, the player’s camp claims he should be ready to go after the upcoming international break. Assuming the latter is correct, Adams could first feature for Bournemouth against Chelsea. The Cherries host the Blues on Sunday, Sep. 17.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire