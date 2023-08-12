Chelsea made their late reversal on signing Tyler Adams because of fears over the severity of his injured hamstring.

The Blues essentially backed out of a move for the United States men’s national team midfielder during his medical. Mail Sport claims that the club was ready to sign the star, but tests supposedly revealed the injury is worse than originally thought.

Adams suffered the setback back in March and has yet to feature for Leeds or the USMNT. The injury was apparently so severe that the player previously needed surgery to fix the muscular problem.

Sources at the aforementioned news outlet say that the midfielder’s camp claim that he will be ready to go in just a few weeks. However, Chelsea say that the tests prove Adams may miss up to four more months of action.

Blues currently negotiating fee for player in same position

The medical revelation by the Premier League side coincides with the team being heavily linked with Moises Caicedo. Like Adams, Caicedo is also a defensive midfielder.

Chelsea has been in negotiations with Brighton for the highly-rated star for much of the summer. The South Coast club previously rejected multiple offers by Chelsea for the midfielder.

Nevertheless, Liverpool swooped in and quickly agreed a fee with the Seagulls for Caicedo for around $140 million. The midfielder, however, is not necessarily interested in a move to Merseyside and prefers a switch to the Blues. Chelsea is now back in talks with Brighton over a move for Caicedo. The west London club must now pay at least the same amount of money as Liverpool offered.

Despite Chelsea snub, Tyler Adams still has plenty of suitors

Despite the late decision by Chelsea, there are still plenty of options for Adams. Brighton, Aston Villa, and Manchester United are currently some of the clubs interested in signing the American. Adams could soon end up essentially replacing Caicedo at Brighton.

Adams is available for a fairly cut-rate price of around $25 million. The relatively low fee for the midfielder is down to a relegation clause in his current contract with Leeds. The Whites were previously relegated from the Premier League after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images