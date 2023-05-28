Everton retained their Premier League status for yet another season as they beat Bournemouth 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute with a stunning strike helping his club avoid the drop on the season’s final day.

It remains to be seen how Sean Dyche invests in the squad this summer; the Toffees will be hoping for a better campaign next season.

Dramatic final day

It was looking good for Leicester City till Everton scored, and despite the Foxes’ 2-1 win over West Ham at home, the 2015-16 season Champions were relegated from the top flight.

Leicester took the lead in the 34th minute when Harvey Barnes finished off a wonderful move as the Hammers’ defense were cut open.

The hosts then made it 2-0 when Wout Faes scored in the 62nd minute.

West Ham did get one goal back through Pablo Fornals in the 79th minute. Leicester went into halftime sitting in 17th, a spot above Everton thanks to goal difference.

However, the Foxes knew that an Everton win would seal their fate even if they West Ham in front of their own fans.

Leicester’s game finished at the King Power Stadium early, while minutes later, Everton held on to their lead to go on and secure their Premier League status.

Leeds and Leicester relegated

Elsewhere at Elland Road, Leeds were also relegated as they were thrashed 4-1 by Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane scored a fine brace while Pedro Porro and Lucas Moura were also on target for the visitors.

Jack Harrison scored for the hosts in the 67th minute to give them a glimmer of hope to make it 2-1, but Leeds conceded within two minutes before Moura finished it off late in stoppage time.

Ultimately Leeds’ decision to stick with Jesse Marsch till February backfired and it’s the gamble to bring on Sam Allardyce for the last four games didn’t pay off. Allardyce is highly unlikely to stay in charge having lost 3 of his 4 matches.

