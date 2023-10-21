The upcoming Turkish Super Cup will move from its traditional setting. Instead, the game will take place in Saudi Arabia instead.

The move coincides with the fourth edition of Riyadh Season, an annual state-sponsored entertainment and sports festival.

“We are pleased that Saudi Arabia will host the Turkish Super Cup match, which includes two of the largest clubs in Turkey and at the European level, and it will undoubtedly be a competitive and exciting match,” Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said in a press release.

“The Turkish Football Federation is one of the most technologically advanced federations in the world, and we have a strategic relationship with them. I would like to express my gratitude to Riyadh Season for organizing and sponsoring this outstanding football match.”

Top two teams in Turkey to play Turkish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

The 2023 Turkish Super Cup will feature perennial powerhouses Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. Galatasaray qualified for the match by winning the 2022/23 Turkish Super Lig title. The triumph was the club’s 23rd top flight trophy in their illustrious history. Fenerbahce, on the other hand, collected the Turkish Cup back in June.

The two Turkish teams are the top professional duo in the nation. After all, no club has won the Super Lig more times than either Galatasaray and Fenerbahce. The former club also has won more Turkish Cup titles than any other team as well.

Saudi stadium previously hosted Barcelona vs. Boca Juniors

Saudi Arabia’s King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh will host the 2023 Turkish Super Cup. The arena opened in 2015 and has a current capacity of around 25,000 fans. King Saud University Stadium previously hosted the ‘Maradona Cup’ featuring Boca Juniors and Barcelona in 2021. The game took place in honor of the late Argentine superstar.

The 2023 Turkish Cup will take place on Saturday, December 30th. Galatasaray and Fenerbahce will, however, be fairly familiar with each other heading into the game. The two sides face off in a league fixture just six days prior to the matchup in Saudi Arabia.

Photo credit: IMAGO & Seskim Photo