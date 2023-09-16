One of Real Madrid’s superstars apparently suggested that Mason Greenwood leave Manchester United for La Liga.

In a surprising turn of events, the 21-year-old signed a season-long loan with the Spanish club Getafe after it was determined he would no longer play for United. The agreement provided the striker with a last-ditch opportunity to save his career after a string of failed Deadline Day deals.

In January 2022, Greenwood was booted off the team after charges of domestic violence surfaced against him. His girlfriend also claimed the player was responsible for the bruises and wounds she displayed online.

Fan outrage in the summer led to the decision that he would not rejoin Erik ten Hag’s team. However, the club would assist him in finding another club to play for. Thus, in the waning hours of the summer transfer deadline, the youngster officially completed his transfer to the Spanish club.

When will Greenwood make Getafe debut in La Liga?

Since then, the Manchester United loanee has begun training with his new team in preparation for his 19-month-long comeback to competitive soccer. The Englishman may even make his debut on Saturday against Osasuna.

However, it is believed that his coach would not push him too hard too soon considering he has not played since December 2021. “He is a fantastic player but we have to be patient with him. He is integrating very well,” Getafe coach Jose Bordalas told RadioMarca.

Bellingham advised striker to join him in Spain

Getafe’s manager also claims that Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham had a role in Mason Greenwood’s decision.

“It was a surprise, we never thought we could get a player like that. But they got in touch with our sporting director [Ruben Reyes], we talked, we didn’t think it could happen but both sides made an effort [financially],” he added.

“It’s a deal that perhaps would not have happened without the help of Jude Bellingham. Greenwood is friends with Bellingham, and he advised him to come to the Spanish league.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto