Jude Bellingham made his La Liga debut for Real Madrid on Saturday night and immediately impressed.

At San Mames, Rodrygo and the Englishman scored for Real Madrid in a 2-0 victory over Athletic Club to kick off the season with a bang.

The early going was unusually subdued, with both teams having trouble breaking out of a preseason shuffle.

Athletic had the upper hand for the opening 15 minutes, as the Whites’ lack of fluidity continued, as they and their opponents traded wayward passes.

Then, on the stroke of halftime, Real took the lead with an unexpected counterattack.

Rodrygo came in from the right wing, played a nice one-two with Dani Carvajal, and then sped into the box, where Simon stopped him at the near post.

Bellingham added another goal in Real Madrid jersey

Jude Bellingham immediately added to the visitors’ advantage after getting his foot on a David Alaba corner kick and launching a looping shot that went high and wide of Simon’s goal. The home crowd booed and whistled loudly when he rejoiced by throwing his arms in the air.

AS and Marca can’t help but hail player

High hopes were placed on the midfielder after his record-breaking $143 million transfer to Real Madrid in June, and he has not let them down. His performance helped Los Blancos to a comfortable win, and the Spanish media is sure that a new star has emerged.

A photo of Bellingham pounding his chest in triumph after scoring a goal was accompanied by the title “Bellingham is the boss” in the Sunday edition of the Spanish newspaper AS. Meanwhile, Marca said, “A player like a cathedral,” under a photo of the Englishman standing with his arms spread in front of a throng of Bilbao supporters.

They went on to say that Bellingham’s debut had been like an ‘exhibition’. It comes after the player has been shining brightly on the grandest platform once again after doing so for England and Borussia Dortmund in previous years.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto