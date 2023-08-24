Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga joined the long list of players to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, but Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos took exception to the move. Kroos, who is now 33 and is winding down his career, has won everything. Therefore, he has nothing more to prove from a professional soccer player’s standpoint.

Replying to Fabrizio Romano’s news of Veiga joining Al Ahli, Kroos called the 21-year-old’s switch ’embarrassing’ for a young player. Kroos has been vocal about his opposition to young players making moves specifically based on money. Speaking on his podcast, Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos said he is not a fan of players going over to Saudi Arabia. This is particularly true when they are young.

Gabri Veiga, at the age of 21, is a major talent in Spain. The Celta Vigo midfielder had been fielding offers from a host of European elites. For example, Fabrizio Romano reported Veiga was on the verge of joining Serie A winners Napoli. However, the wealth of Saudi Arabia was too much for Veiga to pass up.

Veiga’s now-former manager at Celta Vigo, Rafa Benitez, does not take exception to the move. Even though he is losing one of his better players in the midfield, the move helps the Spanish side financially. Plus, Benitez thinks Veiga’s career is far from over. Yannick Ferreira Carrasco played under Benitez in China, and now the Belgian plays for Atletico Madrid.

Kroos takes aim at young players in Saudi Arabia

Veiga is not the first ‘young’ player to move to Saudi Arabia. This summer, 24-year-old forward Jota moved from Celtic to the Saudi Pro League for over $30 million. Newcastle talent Allan Saint-Maximin, at the age of 26, was a star for the Magpies. However, he made the jump for an undisclosed fee.

Given the Saudi Pro League’s riches, the transfers are not looking to stop. The rumors for the league’s next signing include the likes of Mohamed Salah, Marco Verratti and Raphael Varane.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire