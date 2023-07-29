Allan Saint-Maximin has officially confirmed that he has left Newcastle. The electric winger was essentially an instant hit following his arrival from French side Nice in 2019. Although not necessarily a natural goalscorer, the Frenchman won over the Magpies crowd with his electric pace and bag of tricks. Saint-Maximin will now head to Saudi Arabia to play for Al-Ahli.

Frenchman issues warm goodbye to Magpies

Although the transfer has not yet been officially announced, Saint-Maximin declared his departure on social media. In a heartfelt post on his Twitter account, the pacy player proclaimed that he loves Newcastle and their fans. “I’m leaving Newcastle as it should always have been and that’s my greatest trophy because I was a part of it,” stated Saint-Maximin.

“A deep thank you to ALL of you, my teammates, the loyal fans, the staff, the club, etc. I’ve seen all your messages. Thank you and even though this chapter has ended, the story never stops. Newcastle is home now. I’ll continue to be your biggest supporter. I’ll watch every game and as long as the club keeps winning I’ll be the happiest man in the world. I love you. Once a Geordie, always a Geordie.”

Al-Ahli is expected to pay Newcastle a transfer fee in the region of $38 million. Saint-Maximin has already reportedly completed the first part of his medical at his new club and will soon sign a contract that will run until 2026.

Winger third EPL star to sign with Al-Ahli this summer

Along with the Frenchman, Al-Ahli has also signed three other Premier League stars. Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez will join Saint-Maximin up front for a lethal attack. Former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has also signed with the Saudi side as well.

Newcastle has essentially already brought in their replacement for Saint-Maximin. The Magpies grabbed Harvey Barnes from recently relegated Leicester City. Barnes is set to slot in out on the left flank for his new team. The English winger cost the club around $48 million.

Photo: IMAGO / News Images