Real Madrid star Toni Kroos officially announced that he will retire after the 2024 European Championship. The legendary midfielder will go down as one of the best players at the position in his generation. Kroos has collected over 20 major trophies during his illustrious career with both club and country.

Outside of an 18-month loan at Bayer Leverkusen, the German played his entire club career with Bayern Munich and Real. Kroos initially helped the German giants to three Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal triumphs, and a Champions League win in 2013.

After departing his home nation in 2014, the central midfielder then found even more success in Spain. With Kroos a mainstay in the middle of the pitch, Real won four LaLiga championships, a Copa del Rey, and four Champions League titles. Outside of the dominant Barcelona stars during the prime Lionel Messi years, not many other European players have collected more top trophies than Kroos in the last 20 years.

Star reveals that he will step away after the Euro 2024 competition

The star took to social media to reveal his upcoming intentions and also thanked Real fans. “After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end,” Kroos posted on Instagram.

“I would particularly like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one.”

Kroos, however, will make one more attempt at another trophy before departing the pitch. The midfielder has been named in Germany‘s Euro 2024 roster and will not retire until after the tournament. Kroos previously announced his international retirement back in 2021. Nevertheless, current German boss Julian Nagelsmann recently convinced the midfielder to return to the fray.

“At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the European Championship,” continued Kroos. “As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own. My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level.”

Lifting Euro trophy is the perfect way for Kroos to retire

As a result, Kroos will have one last swan song before taking the permanent vacation. The decision to retire after the tournament is seemingly the perfect way for the midfielder to end his impressive career. After all, the upcoming competition is set to take place in the star’s homeland of Germany. Nagelsmann’s team will enter Euro 2024 as one of the top three favorites to lift the trophy.

Real quickly issued a statement of their own regarding the announcement by Kross. The Spanish side thanked their soon-to-be-former star, while also labeling the midfielder as “one of the great legends” of the club and the sport.

Very few central midfielders have been able to replicate the ability and versatility that Kroos has shown off since making his senior Bayern debut at the age of 17. The midfielder has been widely praised for his creativity, passing, and vision in the middle of the pitch. Germany fans will be hoping that their beloved star can add one more trophy before walking into the sunset.

