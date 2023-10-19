Manchester City’s underutilized midfielder Kalvin Phillips has reportedly caught the attention of numerous prominent European clubs.

Phillips has found it challenging to secure playing time since his transfer to the Etihad in the summer of 2022. The English international played a pivotal role under influential manager Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds. Since joining Manchester City, he has started only two Premier League matches.

Toward the latter part of the previous season, Rodri and John Stones played in the midfield ahead of City’s defense. Additionally, new arrivals Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic earned more playing opportunities than Phillips.

Adding to the challenges for the 27-year-old, Pep Guardiola has shown faith in young Rico Lewis in the midfield. The Spanish boss opted for him during Rodri’s recent suspension.

No game action irrelevant to Southgate

Despite his extremely restricted playing time, England manager Gareth Southgate has consistently included Phillips in his squad selections. The English head coach overlooked his limited club-level participation. This is partly due to the Three Lions’ need for a deep-lying playmaker. However, this is likely not a long-term solution.

Nevertheless, England secured qualification for Euro 2024 following a 3-1 victory over Italy on Tuesday. Now, game time is crucial for Phillips to maintain his place in Southgate’s squad.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Kalvin Phillips is contemplating a potential departure from the Citizens in the upcoming transfer window if he continues to remain on the bench. His options have received a timely boost from several elite teams, as per The Telegraph.

Kalvin Phillips could make European move in January

Juventus and Newcastle are expected to be compelled to enter the market due to the bans facing midfielders Nicolo Fagioli (seven-month suspension) and Sandro Tonali (lengthy suspension). The suspension of Paul Pogba for an anti-doping violation has also heightened the Italians’ need to bolster their midfield.

Meanwhile, Newcastle previously expressed interest in the Englishman, although it would also likely prefer a loan deal in January. It remains to be seen whether the reigning UEFA Champions League champions would permit a temporary move to a Premier League competitor.

Furthermore, a third option on the horizon is Germany. Bayern are reported to have initiated contact regarding the situation of midfielder Kalvin Phillips in anticipation of the January transfer window. This information is based on insights obtained by 90min.

The Bavarians’ manager Thomas Tuchel admires Phillips. The English midfielder’s displays at Leeds thoroughly impressed the German boss.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportsphoto