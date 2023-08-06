Pep Guardiola has remained enigmatic regarding his future intentions as Manchester City prepare to face Arsenal in the Community Shield.

The uncertainty surrounding Guardiola’s future at City was put to rest last December.

Before the turn of the new year, the Spaniard agreed to a contract extension that would keep him in Manchester until the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Once his immediate future was assured, he led the Citizens to a treble of titles: the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Champions League. Guardiola will return from a much-needed vacation and immediately begin preparations for new titles to the team’s impressive trophy cabinet.

If they also win the Carabao Cup, they would become the first team in history to hold both domestic cup competitions, the Premier League and the European Cup simultaneously.

Rumors had linked Guardiola to exit after historic treble

After the Sky Blues won the treble last season, there was speculation that City manager Pep Guardiola might contemplate leaving when the season ended.

The experienced manager has discussed his future with the media before Sunday’s Community Shield match against Arsenal.

Guardiola could stay until 2025, or he may not

The Spanish boss has expressed his desire to continue leading the club for at least two seasons. However, he has not ruled out leaving the Etihad before his current deal ends.

“I signed a contract for another two years because I feel comfortable – and nothing has changed whether we won [the treble] or didn’t win. I am happy and the people are happy, the board and the hierarchy especially, because they decide in the end which manager is going to lead this group of players.

“If they are satisfied, I am still satisfied. I want to defend what we won and maybe at the end of the season, if I am tired, we will talk with the club – or maybe extend more”, he told the media.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images