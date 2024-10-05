Manchester United will reportedly reignite interest in Thomas Tuchel if they make a managerial change. Current head coach Erik ten Hag has once again found himself in the hot seat after a slow start to the 2024/25 season.

The Red Devils entered the weekend sitting 13th in the Premier League table. This comes after the club has collected just two league wins in their first six matches.

Ten Hag was seemingly on his way out of United after his freshman season at the helm. The club finished eighth in the final standings in 2023/24, their lowest finish in the English top-flight table since 1990.

Along with domestic issues, the Red Devils also endured their worst-ever showing in the Champions League group stage as well. United ended up bottom of a group that included Bayern Munich, Galatasaray, and Copenhagen.

Despite these issues, Ten Hag essentially saved his job by winning the FA Cup final in May. The Dutchman led his team to triumph in the competition by beating rivals and overwhelming favorites, Manchester City.

As a result of the big win, United officials rewarded the Dutchman by exercising the one-year option embedded in his contract. Ten Hag is now under contract at the club until 2026.

United discussed managerial role with Tuchel this summer

While United may have shown faith in Ten Hag, the coach could soon be on his way out. British newspaper i is reporting that Tuchel would immediately become the frontrunner for the position if the Red Devils sack the Dutchman.

The German manager is not exactly a stranger to United brass. In fact, the club reportedly met with Tuchel earlier this summer. i even claims that the two sides eventually broke off negotiations due to multiple disagreements. A major issue for Tuchel, according to the news outlet, came down to exactly how much power he would have at the club.

The coach has historically insisted on holding significant control of his teams in the past. In fact, Tuchel previously parted ways with Chelsea because of the issue despite leading them to the 2020/21 Champions League title. Following his exit, Blues co-owner Todd Boehly claimed that the coach was “a nightmare” to work with.

Along with the need for control, Tuchel also reportedly asked for too much money from United brass. Despite the issues, the news source believes that the Red Devils will likely return for the German in the future.

New United minority owner says managerial decision isn’t up to him

Tuchel, however, is not the only candidate to potentially supplant Ten Hag. Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy was brought in to work as an assistant coach ahead of the current campaign. The move was widely seen as a possible safety net for the club should they fire the manager. The fellow Dutchman could be handed the reins on an interim basis.

Along with these two options, former England national team manager Gareth Southgate is also reportedly rated highly by United’s new ownership. The Englishman has previous ties with several team officials, including Ineos sporting director Dave Brailsford and United sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the CEO of Ineos and minority shareholder of United, was recently quizzed on the managerial situation during an interview with BBC Sport. The news outlet directly asked the billionaire if he still has faith in Ten Hag. Ratcliffe responded by saying: “I don’t want to answer that question.”

Ten Hag will attempt to right the ship and save his job by beating Aston Villa on Sunday. A potential loss on the day could very well be the end of the Dutchman’s time at the club. The Athletic even reports that United’s hierarchy will meet following the match to assess the team.

