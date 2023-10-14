Sheffield Wednesday has officially announced the hiring of Danny Rohl as their new manager.

With his arrival, the 34-year-old German now becomes the youngest manager in the entire English Football League setup. This includes the second-tiered Championship, all the way down to League Two. Rohl is also younger than Wednesday striker Lee Gregory as well.

Although Rohl does not have any head coaching experience, he still has a fairly impressive resume. The former player previously worked as an assistant for RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich, and even the German national team. Despite his lack of experience, Rohl has proclaimed that he is ready for the major move.

Rohl: “I am very prepared” to take over Championship club

“I’ve prepared the last 10 years for this situation and now the dream’s come true to be here,” Rohl told reporters during a press conference on Friday. “I am very prepared. I have a clear identity and philosophy in my mind. This is the reason why I’m here now. We have to create the identity of how we want to play, this is very important for me.”

“It’s a pleasure to be at this amazing stadium. Yesterday was my first time here and I felt immediately the good atmosphere in the stadium, the good energy.”

Owls have been dismal so far this season

Rohl certainly has a tough task at his new club. The Owls currently sit bottom of the Championship standings. Former head coach Xisco Munoz was fired last week after failing to win any of the team’s league matches during the 2023/24 campaign. Wednesday has managed to pick up just three points in 11 Championship matches so far this season.

Fans of the club also recently organized a protest against team owner Dejphon Chansiri during a matchup with Middlesborough. The game was briefly halted after select supporters threw tennis ball onto the pitch. Chansiri, however, didn’t exactly react positively to the move. The owner subsequently criticized the fans and proclaimed that he was done putting money into the club.

