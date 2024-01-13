As a possible early exit from his contentious transfer to Saudi Arabia, Jordan Henderson is allegedly in discussions to join Italian giants on loan.

Six months ago, the veteran made history by leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia‘s Al-Ettifaq, a club backed by the PIF. He was among the most prominent players from the Premier League to make the transfer to the Middle East.

The move was surprising since he had been an integral member of the Anfield outfit for more than a decade. Nonetheless, rumors have claimed that he isn’t happy about playing in the Kingdom due to the oppressive heat and humidity.

Thus, he is eager to go back to European play as soon as possible, recent reports have suggested. His departure would cost him millions in missed income and, just to top it all off, a colossal tax burden.

The Englishman must stay in Saudi Arabia for two years for the ‘tax-free’ incentive in his contract to take effect. In July, Henderson moved to the country amid rumors of a three-year deal, earning approximately $892,000 weekly.

He now earns more than three times as much at Liverpool. As a result, if the midfielder departs the Saudi Pro League this winter, he may be required to repay $9 million in taxes.

However, his standing has already taken a hit, as some believe he compromised his principles for financial gain. The 33-year-old was an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights before relocating to a nation that outlaws homosexuality.

Is a Serie A move on the cards for Jordan Henderson?

Henderson, who is actively seeking a transfer, has made himself available to a number of European teams. While his return to the Premier League remains a distant dream, he has received inquiries about his availability from Dutch powerhouse Ajax.

Juventus hope to strengthen their midfield in the January window

A second European behemoth has now joined them. According to Italian news outlets, the former Liverpool captain is reportedly in the advanced stages of negotiations to continue his career in Italy.

According to Sky Italia, the 33-year-old has been in contact with Juventus over a potential loan agreement. Henderson is supposedly well-respected by the Italian heavyweights for his leadership skills and extensive expertise.

It’s already a well-known fact that the Bianconeri are currently seeking midfield reinforcements. The upcoming market presents Massimiliano Allegri with a number of opportunities to strengthen his team in preparation for the future.

Difference in contract duration

A similar piece appeared in Saturday morning’s print edition of Il Corriere dello Sport as well. The anticipated duration of the possible deal seems to be somewhat contradictory, however.

As per their sources, Henderson would prefer a loan agreement that lasts 18 months. He would be nearing the conclusion of his 2+1 contract with the Saudi club if he were to sign such a deal.

The 81-time England international would need Juventus to make a few changes before they could get a transfer. Speculation has circulated this month that the Bianconeri may be able to clear some financial space by loaning out Moise Kean from the Allianz Stadium.

