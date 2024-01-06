After a little under six months away from the Premier League, Jordan Henderson is considering a shocking transfer back from Saudi Arabia.

In July, the 33-year-old left Liverpool after 12 years to sign with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq. The Saudi Pro League club reportedly paid about $15 million to acquire his talents and experience.

Notwithstanding his weekly salary of $890,000, it’s believed that the England international has found it difficult to adapt to life in Saudi Arabia.

Under the tutelage of Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, Henderson has made 19 appearances for Al Ettifaq, assisting on five goals. In addition to Henderson’s issues, Gerrard has been under intense criticism from owners due to the club’s dismal record.

It unfortunately began in November and has continued with an eight-game losing streak. Additional evidence of discontent in the camp was Ian Foster’s resignation from his position as assistant manager in Dammam.

It seems like Henderson may be the next player to go. What is more, he could join Foster in his pursuit of a shocking return to the Premier League during the current transfer window.

Al-Ettifaq’s current situation is quite terrible

The Commandos are now in eighth position in the Saudi Pro League, a whopping 28 points behind Al-Hilal, who are in first place. Gerrard is under even more pressure as a result of this miserable run.

The Daily Mail reports that Henderson has had a tough time adjusting to the new way of life and the extreme heat and humidity that accompany the game. During the early matches of the season, nighttime temperatures may approach 30°C.

Plus, with a 35,000-capacity stadium, the Englishman has been taken aback by Al-Ettifaq’s average attendance of 7,800.

There was a lot of criticism and resentment when the 33-year-old left Anfield for Saudi Arabia in the summer. Due to the enormous transfer fees and salaries offered by clubs, many stars have opted to go to the Middle East.

Steven Gerrard has been unable to get the best out of Jordan Henderson and is facing serious questions over his suitability to life as Al-Ettifaq coach

However, some have speculated that Saudi Arabia is engaging in sportswashing because of its dismal human rights record. Henderson’s summer move left these organizations outraged, considering his previous vocal support for the LGBT community.

For members of the LGBTQ+ community, the death penalty is an additional penalty for being homosexual in this nation. Thus, Henderson has been deeply affected by the hate speech he experienced since.

Henderson would have to make personal sacrifice

According to further reports, the former Sunderland midfielder has informed his teammates that he is uncertain about his future. This reportedly occurred before his imminent departure on a brief vacation during the winter break.

It won’t be until February 15 when Al-Ettifaq visit Al-Khaleej that they return to competitive play. During the January transfer window, Henderson reportedly hopes to move, maybe on loan at first, The Telegraph say.

However, he would have to significantly reduce his already substantial weekly salary of £350,000 in order for this to materialize. He signed a three-year deal in July, and his weekly salary is exempt from taxes.

His failure to remain for a minimum of two years would render the tax-free portion of the agreement null and invalid, according to that provision. The consequences of his departure this month might be devastating, costing him millions of dollars.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Power Sport Images : IMAGO / Power Sport Images