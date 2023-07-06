Kylian Mbappé’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain is becoming a bit more clear as the 2023/24 season approaches. The France international only has one more year remaining on his current contract with the club. This means that he must either sign a new deal to extend his stay in Paris, be sold to another team or risk departing the club for free in the summer of 2024. The French side, however, does not intend for the latter option to occur. Mbappe, Liverpool, and Real Madrid are not a love triangle anyone saw coming in this transfer window, but thanks to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s comments on Wednesday, it could soon become true.

Al-Khelaifi clarified the club’s position on Mbappé’s future on Wednesday. The exec proclaimed that the superstar must either sign a new deal or leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer. “My position is very clear. I don’t want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract,” Al-Khelaifi explained to reporters while revealing Luis Enrique as the team’s new manager.

“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, we can’t do that. This is a French club. He said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind today, it’s not my fault. We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, that’s very clear.”

Real Madrid most likely destination for star

As there is no indication that Mbappé will re-sign with PSG, a transfer away from the French capital appears likely. Real Madrid has seemingly been linked with the French star for years now. In fact, Mbappé reportedly had a verbal agreement in place with Los Blancos last summer, only for the player to instead sign a new deal with PSG.

Marca is now reporting that Real has set aside about $217 million to try to pry Mbappé away from PSG. The Spanish news outlet claims that Los Blancos will not negotiate the player’s price and the aforementioned fee is essentially take it or leave it. Real is relaxed on the issue and will wait for a final decision.

Liverpool also possibly in the Mbappé mix

However, Liverpool has become a shock possible destination for the player as well. A possible Mbappe Liverpool transfer could be on the horizon thanks to the Frenchman’s fond relationship with coach Jurgen Klopp. AS has also reported that the Reds have discussed offering PSG a similar fee to land Mbappé this summer. The Premier League side is already relatively stacked at the center forward/left forward position where the Frenchman operates. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz are all solid options.

However, Liverpool’s Mbappé obsession should guarantee his presence in the starting eleven should he come to Anfield.

PHOTO: IMAGO / imagebroker