The upcoming matchup between AC Milan and Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl is reportedly sold out. The historic stadium can accommodate nearly 100,000 fans for soccer matches. While the matchup has supposedly sold out, resellers are still listing tickets for the fixture. Both European clubs will face off in Pasadena, California on Sunday, July 23rd at 10 p.m. ET. The match is set to be available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Real Madrid’s massive fan base is a significant reason for the massive attendance feat. After all, a previous fixture between Los Blancos and Juventus sold 93,702 tickets just last summer. This narrowly topped a 2009 friendly at the arena between Barcelona and Los Angeles Galaxy. However, the upcoming game could very well feature Christian Pulisic with his new Italian team.

USMNT star gets fresh start with Rossoneri

Pulisic just joined AC Milan from Chelsea last week. The deal reportedly cost the Serie A giants around $24 million. The 24-year-old attacker was in desperate need of a fresh start after a disappointing spell with the Premier League side. Nevertheless, he will receive a new opportunity with the big Italian club.

The American is competing in major competitions with Milan in the near future. The Italians qualified for a Champions League spot thanks to a fourth-placed finish last season. Also, I Rossoneri made the semifinals of the competition during the most recent campaign.

Pulisic should feature for Milan against Madrid at the Rose Bowl

The United States men’s national team star has already joined up with his new teammates to prepare for the 2023/24 season. Pulisic will surely have a chance to play in Milan colors against Real on Sunday. With the game in the Rose Bowl still a few days away, the American should have ample time to be ready for the matchup.

Real’s first friendly of the summer will come against Milan. However, the Italians are set to face Lumezzane on Thursday, July 20th in their native country. This could very well be Pulisic’s debut with his new team. Milan, and the American, will then travel to Los Angeles ahead of the fixture with the Spanish giants.

PHOTO: IMAGO / agefotostock