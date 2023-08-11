Real Madrid is in a last-minute panic to find a new goalkeeper as the 2023-24 season starts this weekend due to a shocking ACL injury from Thibaut Courtois.

Before Saturday’s La Liga season opener against Athletic Club, Thibaut Courtois got injured in training and left in tears. The Madrid medical staff has determined that their No.1 shot-stopper ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and will need surgery in the coming days.

The 31-year-old showed off his injured left leg in a subsequent Instagram post, which was elevated and bandaged up, confirming the seriousness of the injury. After the news broke, he turned to social media to express his gratitude to his supporters.

“You never expect to go through something like this but now it’s time to accept it and do everything to overcome it and come back even stronger. Thank you all for the energy, love, and encouragement, I assure you that they motivate me to recover as soon as possible”, he tweeted.

Andriy Lunin is sole alternative for Madrid after Courtois ACL injury

Recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is a lengthy process because of the severity of the damage. The Athletic reports that there are conflicting expectations for Courtois’ return to action this season. Some in Spain believe he might play again as early as April. Others believe Courtois could miss the entire season due to his ACL injury.

With the Belgian goalie likely out for the season, backup Andriy Lunin should take his place in the lineup. However, due to the 24-year-old’s lack of top-level experience, Real Madrid may have to look elsewhere for a new goalkeeper.

David de Gea could finally fulfill Bernabeu dream

Spanish publication Marca recently published a potential list of potential new keepers for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad. Meanwhile, Sky Sports claims that the Spanish giants have wasted little time in finding a replacement for Courtois.

A source close to the situation claims that Los Blancos have already made contact with David de Gea’s entourage. After Manchester United dropped a previously agreed-upon contract offer, the Spaniard left for free this summer.

Given his extensive background, excellent skill level, and low price, he may be the best option. Since Real’s effort to bring De Gea to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2015 failed, it seems that this time around may be the charm.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus