The third week of the 2023-24 Premier League season saw defending champions Manchester City maintain its perfect start. Meanwhile, last season’s runner-up, Arsenal, dropped its first points of the season. A disappointing result puts the Gunners behind the pace after just a few weeks. However, the story of the weekend came at St. James’ Park. Liverpool, down a goal and a man with 10 minutes left in the 90, stunned Newcastle. Darwin Núñez’s late brace injected life into Liverpool when it desperately needed it.

Here is what this weekend of Premier League games means in a matchday roundup.

Premier League roundup of title contenders

Manchester City beat Sheffield United 2-1 to make it three wins from three. Erling Haaland, who already has two goals this season, added to his tally by heading in Jack Grealish’s cross against Sheffield United. However, Kyle Walker’s mistake allowed Jayden Bogle to equalize late on for the Blades. City showed their champion mentality though. Rodri fired in a thunderous winner just minutes later. With manager Pep Guardiola absent after back surgery, this was not City’s best performance. Winning ugly is the sign of potential champions.

Arsenal drew 2-2 at home to Fulham, a disappointing result after beating Crystal Palace last week. Bukayo Saka made amends for gifting Fulham an early goal by equalizing from the penalty spot. Eddie Nketiah then put Arsenal ahead after a nice play from Fabio Vieira. However, with Fulham going down to 10 men, Joao Palhinha equalized late on from a corner. The Gunners have started brightly but dropped points here may cost them in the title race.

Liverpool came from behind to beat 10-man Newcastle 2-1 away. New signing Darwin Núñez made a substantial impact off the bench. The Uruguayan scored an equalizer and the winning goal after Virgil van Dijk’s red card. This was a massive result for Jurgen Klopp’s side who had been struggling at St James’ Park. Núñez’s goals answered questions about whether he can replace Sadio Mane. Alisson also made a wonder save to keep Liverpool in it.

Other clubs pick up results in matchday three

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes’ penalty saw Manchester United complete a comeback from 2-0 down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Old Trafford. Chelsea also got its first win under Mauricio Pochettino, beating Luton 3-0. Raheem Sterling grabbed a brace as the Blues looked much improved.

Strugglers Everton lost 1-0 at home to Wolves despite dominating chances, increasing pressure on manager Sean Dyche. West Ham was in that relegation scrap with Everton last season before pulling away late. After three games, the Hammers briefly topped the table on Saturday following a surprise 3-1 win away at Brighton. Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and new boy James Ward-Prowse got on the scoresheet.

After three games, Man City remains the only team with a 100% record. West Ham, Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal and Brentford remain undefeated. At the other end, Everton sits bottom with just a single point so far.

