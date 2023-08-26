West Ham ended Brighton’s perfect record in the new Premier League season as they thrashed the hosts 3-1 at the Amex Stadium.

David Moyes’ side had just 20% possession over the entire ninety minutes but a counterattacking masterclass from the Hammers meant they ran out comfortable winners on the day.

Brighton settled down the better of the two sides playing with their usual flair and wide array of passing range, but they hardly created any clear-cut openings.

The Hammers, who were functioning as a well-drilled unit, were happy to sit back, soak the pressure and they hit on the counter using Michail Antonio’s pace and presence up front.

West Ham cut Brighton apart

James Ward-Prowse opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute. Antonio first dispossessed Adam Webster before laying it on to the path of his new teammate.

The former Southampton midfielder’s effort was blocked by Billy Gilmour but Ward-Prowse reacted quickest to slot home the rebound from close range.

Brighton almost restored parity right after halftime when Evan Ferguson’s header was brilliantly kept out by Alphonse Areola at full stretch. The save became a decisive part of the game as West Ham went on to score two goals in a pace of five minutes.

First Jarrod Bowen finished off a sweeping West Ham move, converting substitute Said Benrahma’s wonderful pass to make it 2-0. Antonio then made the points safe following his wonderful turn and finish in the 63rd minute.

The Seagulls managed to grab a late consolation when Pascal Gross drilled a wonderful shot past Areola in the 81st minute just seconds after Ward-Prowse struck the crossbar.

The result will come as a huge boost for Moyes whose side have made a great start to the season winning two of their first three games. For Brighton, it’s their first defeat after back-to-back wins.

Roberto De Zerbi must wonder what went wrong despite having 80% possession. The Seagulls must pick themselves up before they host Newcastle next weekend. West Ham will look to build on this impressive victory as they travel to newly promoted Luton Town.

