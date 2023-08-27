Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the season as they beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.

The reigning champions looked to have things under control until Sheffield United equalized in the 85th minute to set up a grandstand finish.

It was Rodri who scored the winning goal two minutes before time to give the visitors a dramatic victory.

Guardiola missing from sidelines

Pep Guardiola was missing on the sidelines as he underwent surgery last week to treat a long-running back problem.

The Spanish manager is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Despite missing Guardiola, City started at their imperious best, dominating possession with controlled passing and great incisive build-ups.

Haaland misses a penalty

City had a goal ruled out in the 20th minute due to offside when Nathan Ake bundled home from a free kick, but Rodri was in an offside position. City won a penalty in the 37th minute when Julian Alvarez’s shot hit John Egan’s arm in the box.

Erling Haaland stepped up to take the spot kick but his strike hit the post as Sheffield survived.

Despite having the lion’s share of the ball with almost 83% possession, City failed to score in the first half as both teams went into the break tied goalless.

Haaland did redeem himself in the 63rd minute as he rose highest to head home Jack Grealish’s teasing ball from the left wing to make it 1-0.

City seemed set to see the game out and secure the win, but a moment of madness from Kyle Walker allowed the hosts back into the game.

Walker attempted a backheel to clear the ball, which was intercepted, leading to Jayden Bogle’s deflected strike beating Ederson in the 85th minute to bring Sheffield level to send the home crowd to jubilation.

The joy was short-lived, though, as Rodri smashed in the winning goal just three minutes later. Despite some Sheffield United pressure late on, City held on for the crucial three points.

Manchester City will host Fulham next weekend, while Sheffield need to pick up their game as they travel to Everton after their Carabao Cup assignment against Lincoln City in midweek.

