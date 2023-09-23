Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has made it clear that he will not change tactics for their upcoming game against bitter rivals Arsenal. Spurs have gotten off to a flying start this season under Postecoglou.

In fact, they have won four of their first five matches and are currently unbeaten in league play.

The Greek-Australian manager was asked by reporters on Friday on how he will approach the North London Derby. “In terms of the way we play, we’re not changing, mate. We’ll go out and scare the life out of them,” proclaimed Postecoglou.

Although Spurs struggled during the 2022/23 campaign, their new coach now has them flying high. Only reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and thrilling Brighton have scored more top flight goals so far this season than Spurs. This all comes after the club sold superstar striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in August.

Coach has previous experience in heated rivalry games

Despite the fact that this will be Postecoglou’s first North London Derby, he has received some experience in heated rivalries with the Old Firm. “Being Celtic manager, there really was only one result the supporters were interested in,” stated Postecoglou.

“Every time I opened my door, I could tell if the Amazon guy was a Rangers or Celtic supporter, depending on how he delivered the package! He either threw it at me or wanted a selfie! So you understand that.”

“I love that, that’s the beauty of the game. It’s the passion it brings. People feel like their football club is an extension of their family and they want to protect that, want to make sure every week when they go into battle we come out victors, particularly against our rivals.”

North London Derby promises to be filled with goals

Spurs are set to travel across town to face Arsenal on Sunday, September 24th. Both teams enter the massive fixture without a loss in league play during the current campaign. The Gunners are typically tough to beat at home, but they have had a poor recent defensive record at Emirates Stadium. The matchup can be found on Peacock at 9AM (ET) here in the United States.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportsphoto