Peacock TV is NBCUniversal’s over-the-top streaming service. Mostly, it features English-language content. But recently, it has been adding Spanish-language programming too.

The Premier League is the major soccer competition currently available on NBC’s streaming service. Peacock TV does feature select games from the Women’s Super League from time to time.

Approximately, 50% of Premier League games are available exclusively through Peacock. The remainder are televised on NBCSN and USA Network. Peacock makes those games available on-demand 24 hours after the matches have ended.

Peacock TV was initially available to Comcast Xfinity customers in the spring of 2020. Then, the service launched nationwide a few months later.

Although a relatively new service, it has quickly become a major player in both the streaming game and as a brand. In fact, The Morning Consultant data intelligence company claimed that Peacock TV was the second-fastest growing brand of 2020.

Peacock TV: Where to find the channel

Here are the ways to watch soccer with Peacock TV.

You can sign up for $5.99 per month for Peacock Premium. Thirdly, if you want the version with less adds, get Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 per month. Peacock no longer offers a free trial. But their plans are on a month by month basis, so you can cancel at any time.

In conclusion, Peacock offers great value for money. In addition to soccer content, there are tons of movies, shows and original programming.

