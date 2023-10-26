Napoli star Victor Osimhen has claimed that he would be interested in joining Major League Soccer, MLS, in the future. The Nigeria international made the comments during a Twitch interview featuring fellow stars Mario Balotelli and Emiliano Viviano.

Viviano, currently with Serie B side Ascoli, asked Osimhen directly if he would rather join MLS or the Saudi Pro League. Although the forward initially attempted to dodge the question, he chose the North American league.

“If I had the same conditions, of course I would go to MLS,” declared the Napoli striker.

Although a move in the near future seems unlikely, MLS officials would love to have Osimhen Stateside. The league has a reputation for attracting soccer stars who are arguably past their prime. The 24-year-old striker, however, is only just entering his prime now.

Lionel Messi became the latest star to join an MLS club in the summer. While the Argentine remains one of the top players in the world, he is also now a 36-year-old player. Messi’s current contract at Inter Miami runs until the final day of 2025.

Osimhen did, however, have good things to say about the Middle Eastern league as well. “They are trying to develop their league, which is good,” stated Osimhen.

“One [Ronaldo] of the greatest of all time has gone there. Because of his influence, they have attracted a lot of talented players to also go there. So, for me it’s really good, they are trying to build their league into one of the best. For me they are doing something amazing.”

Saudi club previously attempted to sign Osimhen this summer

Osimhen’s future at Napoli has been under threat for months now. Saudi side Al Hilal previously attempted to sign the striker during the summer transfer window. The Italian club, however, reportedly rejected a bid of around $154 million for Osimhen. Napoli brass wants at least $165 million to sanction a potential sale of the player.

Tensions then grew between Napoli and Osimhen in September after the club mocked the star on social media. In the since-deleted post, the team’s social media team made fun of a recent penalty miss by Osimhen. The striker’s agent threatened to sue the club for the unusual move.

Star striker says he is now happy at Napoli

Nevertheless, Napoli has made amends with their star player. Osimhen declared that he is now happy at the club and insisted that the Serie A is one of the hardest leagues to play in. “I am happy at Napoli,” Osimhen said in the aforementioned interview.

“People don’t know how difficult it is to play in Serie A. From a tactical and physical point of view, it’s one of the most difficult leagues to play in.”

Osimhen is currently sidelined while dealing with a muscle injury at the moment. However, he managed to score goals in three consecutive Italian top-flight games before the setback. In all, Osimhen has six goals in eight Serie A appearances so far this season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.