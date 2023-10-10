Newcastle United has started looking at an expansion to its stadium, St. James’ Park. The team’s arena currently has a capacity of just over 52,000 fans, which is the seventh-largest stadium in the Premier League. However, the club wants to expand its seats to fit up to 65,000 supporters. If completed, only Manchester United’s Old Trafford would be a bigger home arena in the league.

Telegraph Sport is reporting that Newcastle is trying to figure out how to renovate both the Gallowgate End and East Stand of the stadium. Although nothing has yet to be confirmed, the club expects these alterations should get the capacity to about 65,000.

Sources at the news outlet claim that Newcastle is currently getting advice from architecture firms on the job. The Magpies are also exploring the financial aspects of the potential renovations as well. However, the team would prefer to alter the Gallowgate End and East Stand to have them look like the Leazes End and Milburn Stand.

Club’s coach welcomes stadium renovations

St. James’ Park was, at one time, one of the largest stadiums in England’s top flight. The historic arena is the third-oldest stadium currently in use in the Premier League. Nevertheless, several clubs have built new arenas in recent years to outdo Newcastle. This includes Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City, and West Ham.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was recently asked about the possible development of the stadium’s capacity. “I’d love to see it expanded. If it can be done, I’m sure the club will do it at some point,” proclaimed Howe.

“That’s very much the club’s philosophy. If we can push things forward and improve things for the supporters, for everybody, the club will do it. But it’s not simple, it’s not a simple process but we would love to get more supporters inside the stadium.”

Newcastle stadium expansion comes after wild Champions League crowd

Fans inside St. James’ Park delivered an incredible atmosphere for their return to the Champions League last week. After two decades away from the top European competition, Newcastle hosted powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night. Despite being underdogs for the match, the Magpies ended up crushing the French champions 4-1.

The crowd was electric from the pregame festivities to the final whistle on the night. Assuming the club can pack more fans into the stadium, the atmosphere inside St. James’ Park could be even more impressive in the future.

